Georgia Tech Looking To 'Settle' 1990 National Championship Dispute With Colorado Buffaloes
Fittingly, the Colorado Buffaloes' first game since former coach Bill McCartney passed away earlier this year will come against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The two teams have never met, but they've been connected since 1990 when McCartney's Buffs split the college football national championship with Georgia Tech. Colorado finished first in the AP Poll while Georgia Tech edged out the Buffs by one vote in the UPI Coaches Poll.
In just over one month, Colorado will welcome Georgia Tech to Folsom Field for its 2025 season opener on Aug. 29, and current Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is well aware of the pride that's at stake. During his ACC media days press conference on Wednesday, Key added fuel to one of the game's more intriguing storylines.
"We're excited to go play Colorado," Key said, per Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on SI. "It's an opportunity to settle the 1990 national championship."
The result of next month's matchup will obviously have no impact on the 1990 national championship, but there's certainly some pride on the line between both fan bases. Colorado athletic director Rick George, who was a recruiting coordinator on McCartney's staff, is also looking forward to the Buffs finally getting an opportunity to face the Yellow Jackets.
"That was a desire of mine to have a game that we could actually play 35 years after we had the disputed national championship, or the co-national championship," George told DNVR Buffs at Big 12 media days. "I'm excited about that, and it's a Friday night game, so that's going to be fun."
Colorado and Georgia Tech are each looking to build on successful 2024 seasons. Key's Yellow Jackets won seven games, including an upset of the Miami Hurricanes, while coach Deion Sanders' Buffs went 9-4 in their first year back in the Big 12 Conference.
Key said he has already watched all 25 games Sanders has coached at Colorado over the past two years.
"I've watched their last two years' seasons, every offense, defense, special teams, every game the last two years," Key said. "I think I've watched them twice now. Their transfer players, (I'm) probably about three-quarters of the way through watching the film of where they've come from, regardless of who may or may not be a starter... But when you go into a first game, you're only as good as your base offense, defense and kicking game. It's about a game of adjustments by coaches."
On Monday, the Buffs will take another step toward their season opener against the Yellow Jackets when they begin their third preseason camp under Sanders' leadership.
ESPN will televise Colorado's Week 1 matchup against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. MT.