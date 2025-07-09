How To Watch Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes, Big 12 Media Day: Preview, TV Channel
Big 12 media days kicked off Tuesday, and the Colorado Buffaloes are one of the eight programs to speak on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 college football season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders will be speaking to the media along with five of his players at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
How to Watch:
Wednesday's Big 12 football media day will begin at 9:30 a.m. MT. Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will speak at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9. The media day will air on ESPNU until 1 p.m., then switch to ESPN2 at that time for one hour. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+.
Colorado Buffaloes Media Day Preview:
Though Sanders has been away from the team due to health issues, he is set to speak at the Big 12 media day. Sanders first discussed his health issues during a podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in May, revealing that he has lost 14 pounds, but there has been little information on what is wrong. The Colorado coach’s health will likely be one of the first topics addressed on Wednesday.
The Colorado Buffaloes lost several players from the 2024 team, whether it be through the 2025 NFL Draft or the NCAA transfer portal. Sanders will address where the team stands heading into the season with a new-looking offense.
The players that are set to speak include quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney, and kicker Alejandro Mata. With both Salter and Lewis expected to speak, the quarterback position will likely be a focus.
Many believe Salter will win the starting job, but there could be a plan to include Lewis on the offense throughout the season. While Sanders is unlikely to give a concrete answer on the plan, there could be more insight during the media day than there was during spring practices.
No matter who the Week 1 quarterback is, Colorado will have a new starter. One storyline to watch for is if Lewis and Salter are asked what it is like to have to step in for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The NFL rookie quarterback came to the program with his father and helped turn around a one-win team. The Colorado Buffaloes will be under pressure this season, and eyes will be on how the two quarterbacks handle the pressure.
Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes gave up 43 total sacks, including 42 on Shedeur Sanders. While Sanders does have to work on not holding onto the ball too long, the offensive line will have to give the starting quarterback more time to process the offense. Seaton and the Colorado coach will likely address the plan to reduce the sacks in 2025.
The Buffaloes lost a couple of offensive linemen through the portal between the winter and spring opening, including Jay Gardenhire, Cash Cleveland, Kahlil Benson, Hank Zilinskas, Ethan Boyd, Tyler Johnson, Yakiri Walker, and Payton Kirkland. Seaton is expected to step up as a leader this season and be a rising star, and he may address where he feels the offensive line stands this season.
McKinney will be a player to watch for the 2026 NFL Draft, and he could discuss his plans for the future. He is expected to have a big season, potentially becoming one of the top corners in college football. McKinney is set to lead the defensive backs, a position group that has also undergone some changes. McKinney could give insight to the cornerbacks room without Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in Big 12 Conference play. There is a lot of uncertainty heading into the season regarding Colorado, but the conference as a whole is unpredictable as well. The Big 12 media day will provide insight on where each team stands ahead of the 2025 season.
The other teams in the conference set to speak on Wednesday are Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Kansas, TCU, Utah, and Arizona.