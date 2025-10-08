Buffs Beat

Why Deion Sanders Remains Hopeful For Colorado Buffaloes' Turnaround

Despite a poor start to the season, coach Deion Sanders remains optimistic that the Colorado Buffaloes will get things turned around in their final six games. "Coach Prime" believes the Buffs are playing good football minus a few problem quarters.

Jack Carlough

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Turning things around will take some work, but coach Deion Sanders believes the Colorado Buffaloes are ultimately better than their 2-4 record suggests.

None of Colorado's four losses have been blowouts and the Buffs were basically only a few plays away from upsetting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and BYU Cougars. Still, late-game execution is something that needs to improve if "Coach Prime" wants to begin winning those closer games.

Deion Sanders Holding Hope For Colorado Resurgence

Why Deion Sanders Hopeful Colorado Buffaloes Turnaround Coach Prime Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Season Iowa State Cyclones
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Ahead of this weekend's game against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, "Coach Prime" spoke on why he's still optimistic about this season.

"We're playing good football, except for a couple of quarters," Sanders said. "Defensively, you may give up the third quarters that haven't been kind. Offensively, coming back out of halftime as well hasn't been kind. The first two quarters, we played pretty decent football. Second quarter, we got to do a lot better. But the reason I'm still excited about this team that just finished practicing is because I don't feel like we've gotten that butt kicked."

In their past two games, Colorado led BYU and TCU 14-0 early before collapsing. Quarterback Kaidon Salter couldn't build off promising first quarters, and the Buffs' defense committed too many costly mistakes.

Why Deion Sanders Hopeful Colorado Buffaloes Turnaround Coach Prime Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Season Iowa State Cyclones
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Tristan Johnson (35) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I feel like we've just wrapped it up and given it to them, and that's frustrating," Sanders said. "But also, there's hope in that, that we see where we're messing up at. We see where the faults are, and we got to fix that, so there's truly optimism."

Colorado's offensive and defensive line play is reason for optimism. So is a talented freshman class that includes wide receiver Quentin Gibson, quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and defensive ends Alexander McPherson and London Merritt. However, many of the Buffs' veterans must step up over the next six games.

"I'm sure you see the same darn thing like, 'Dang, here we go again,'" Sanders said. "We're right there. We're not a bad football team. I'm not saying we're a great football team, but we're not a bad football team. We're better than we're playing."

MORE: Why It's Time Deion Sanders Starts Julian Lewis At Quarterback For Colorado

MORE: Deion Sanders’ Blood Clots Update Revives a Painful Chapter From His Past

MORE: Undercover Police, Other Changes Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field 

How Colorado Can Upset No. 22 Iowa State

Why Deion Sanders Hopeful Colorado Buffaloes Turnaround Coach Prime Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Season Iowa State Cyclones
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French (37) reacts to a pass inference penalty called on him in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The injury-riddled Cyclones proved beatable in Saturday's 38-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. After falling behind 17-0 early, the Cyclones engineered a spirited comeback attempt but ultimately failed to get enough stops late in their first loss of the season.

For Colorado, beating Iowa State will require a bounce-back game from Salter, continued strong play in the trenches and better execution late.

"They've been good for a long time," Sanders said of Iowa State. "They didn't just get good. They're consistent. There's some blemishes that we can take advantage of. I'm pretty sure they're saying the same thing, but I feel like it's going to be a good contest. What we're working on right now is we've been getting out to a great start and relinquishing those leads. That's not going to happen prayerfully."

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football