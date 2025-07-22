Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Works Out With Star Teammates
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is putting in the work ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The former Colorado Buffaloes star posted a video, giving fans a glimpse at his workout ahead of training camp.
Hunter posted the video to his YouTube channel, which shows him working with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The three got together to work out in the early morning for a throwing session.
Hunter Reflects On Hard Work
While warming up, Hunter noticed someone working out at the same park and expressed how happy it made him to see the work others put in. The former Colorado player reminisced on the hard work he put in growing up and how it got him where he is today.
“That’s what I love seeing, man. I used to be that kid. I still am that kid, but I used to be that kid just out there working out with my cousins, with my dad, with my brother, just doing our own thing,” Hunter said. “They didn’t understand it, but guess what, I understand it now.”
Hunter’s work when he was younger has paid off, as he is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, he is working to achieve his goal of playing both offense and defense in the NFL with the Jaguars.
The biggest concern for the season is the amount of snaps and physical toll playing two positions will be, but Hunter continuously putting in work is showing the team and the league that he is ready. With training camp underway, the Jaguars are preparing their first-round rookie to become a star in the NFL.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Schedule: Game-By-Game 2025 Prediction
MORE: What Georgia Tech's Star Quarterback Said About Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Off Cleveland Browns Before NFL Season Kicks Off?
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives NFL Rookie Shilo Sanders Exciting News on Phone Call
During his first couple of practices with the Jaguars, Hunter played primarily as a wide receiver. At first, he was seen stumbling on routes, which was cause for concern, but by OTAs, the rookie already showed signs of improvement. As seen in Hunter's video, the rookie is continuing to work on his routes by teaming up with his new quarterback.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone explained during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio how the Jaguars are preparing Hunter for the regular season and why the team started him on offense. Per Gladstone, the team feels the defensive position comes more naturally to Hunter, so they took the time to develop him on offense first.
As training camp is underway, how the team divides the reps for Hunter will be something to watch, but the former Colorado player is on pace to play bother cornerback and wide receiver this season.
Hunter Builds Chemistry With Lawrence
Not only does Hunter’s video show that the rookie is putting in the work physically, but it also shows the offense is building chemistry together. Lawrence is a former No. 1 overall draft pick who has yet to hit his potential in the NFL.
The criticism around Lawrence is growing, and the Jaguars quarterback is under pressure to perform. With Hunter and Thomas both on the team and training together ahead of the season, Lawrence could take a much-needed step forward in 2025.
Thomas is heading into just his second year in the league after having a breakout performance last season. Though it took some time, Thomas became a rising star and will be a player to watch. With Hunter and Thomas working together, opposing teams will have to pick which player to prioritize, which will open up the Jaguars' offense.
Lawrence played just 10 games last season, dealing with injuries. Lawrence getting throwing sessions with Hunter and Thomas ahead of training camp could help the three of them take off in 2025.
The Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record, resulting in the franchise hiring a new coach and general manager. By adding Hunter to the mix, the team boosted both the offense and defense with just one draft pick. The Jaguars will kick off the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers.