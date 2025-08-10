NFL Insider Warns Fans About Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Snap Count
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter made his preseason debut on Saturday. With playing two positions in the NFL there is much speculation on what the former Colorado Buffaloes star’s rookie year will look like, and how many snaps he will get.
Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game with the Buffaloes in 2024. While it may not be on par with how he did it with Colorado, the Jaguars are preparing him to play two positions. On the first unofficial depth chart, Hunter was listed as a starting wide receiver and a second-string cornerback.
NFL Insider Sets Expectations
NFL insider Jeremy Fowler sought to lower fan expectations for how often Hunter will play in each game. While Hunter can still be expected to play both positions, it may not be as often, and could come down to the game plan each week.
“Well, they’re trying to temper expectations a little bit, or at least I will, because when people think going both sides, they think he’s going to play 110-120 snaps. That’s just not going to happen,” Fowler said.
“Asking some other teams about what’s a good model for Hunter, they say maybe play 40 snaps on offense, 30 snaps on defense, or 45-25 … but it’s not going to be an insane amount of snaps,” Fowler continued.
How the snaps are divided each week will likely come down to the game plan for each opponent. Hunter may see more snaps on offense, but if the team needs him on defense, the ratio could change to have him play more at corner.
Physical Nature Of The Game
The biggest concern remains the physical nature of the game. Hunter proved he can play at a high level on defense with the Colorado Buffaloes, but going against veteran NFL players will be more challenging. The hits can become too much to then have him go out and play on the other side of the ball..
MORE: Shilo Sanders Turns Head Of Cleveland Browns GM Before Preseason Games
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said About Returning To Dallas, Big 12 Championship Game
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Doesn’t Hold Back On Travis Hunter Opinion
MORE: Joe Flacco Reacts To Shedeur Sanders Starting Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener
“The problem is, you put him out at cornerback and you play him a lot, he’s already playing offense, then they’re gonna have Derrick Henry, those big running guys coming right at you. You’re gonna have to tackle, that questions your durability a little bit. So those are some things he has to answer early,” Fowler said.
Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner after a strong season playing both sides of the ball. He led the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter totaled 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Even if he does not play the number of snaps some expect, Hunter is a talented player who is still achieving his goals of playing both offense and defense in the NFL.
“People who spent time with Hunter at Colorado, they believe he’s that kind of special, not only player, but personality, where he can handle it, if anybody can. He’s really well conditioned,” Fowler said.
Hunter’s Preseason Debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Pittsburgh Steelers for the team’s first preseason game. The Jaguars did play the starters for a short period, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and running back Travis Etienne.
This was the first time Hunter took the field for the Jaguars and played both positions. He played just one drive on both offense and defense.
On offense, Hunter made two catches for nine years. He was targeted three times during the 11-snap drive. He saw five snaps at cornerback. He was not targeted, but did miss a tackle on Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson.
Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. MT. After that, the Jaguars will play their final preseason game on Aug. 23 against the Miami Dolphins.
Even if Hunter does not play the amount of snaps some fans may expect, the Jaguars traded up for the former Colorado star and intend to play him on both sides of the ball.