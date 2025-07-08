Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Wins Prestigious Award
Jacksonville Jaguars two-way player Travis Hunter was named a 2025 Bob Bowlsby Award winner on Tuesday. The former Colorado Buffaloes star won the award because of his excellence and on leadership both on and off the field.
The Bob Bowlsby Award is given every year to one male and one female athlete in the Big 12 for these qualities and is voted on by each school's athletics director. BYU Cougars track and field star Meghan Hunter was the other 2025 winner.
For the Buffaloes last season, Travis Hunter won the Heisman trophy for his elite two-way play at both wide recevier and cornerback.
On offense, Hunter led the Big 12 conference with 96 receptions and 15 receiving touchdowns. He also tallied 1,258 receiving yards. Hunter won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in college football.
On defense, Hunter had 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss. Hunter earned the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football.
Off the field, Hunter would often visit schools and community centers. During the holiday season, Hunter helped families in need by purchasing Christmas gifts. Despite Hunter only being in college for three years (one year at Jackson State and two years at Colorado), he is still on track to graduate this winter.
Jaguars Looking to Rebound in 2025
Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. He will get his rookie season in the NFL underway this fall. The Jaguars are coming off a tough 4-13 season and Hunter will try to help turn things around.