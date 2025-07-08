Buffs Beat

Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Wins Prestigious Award

Jacksonville Jaguars two-way player Travis Hunter won the 2025 Bob Bowlsby Award for displaying his excellence and leadership on and off the field. The former Colorado Buffaloes star joins BYU Cougars track star Meghan Hunter as the two winners.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a penalty is called during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars two-way player Travis Hunter was named a 2025 Bob Bowlsby Award winner on Tuesday. The former Colorado Buffaloes star won the award because of his excellence and on leadership both on and off the field.

The Bob Bowlsby Award is given every year to one male and one female athlete in the Big 12 for these qualities and is voted on by each school's athletics director. BYU Cougars track and field star Meghan Hunter was the other 2025 winner.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

For the Buffaloes last season, Travis Hunter won the Heisman trophy for his elite two-way play at both wide recevier and cornerback.

On offense, Hunter led the Big 12 conference with 96 receptions and 15 receiving touchdowns. He also tallied 1,258 receiving yards. Hunter won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in college football.

On defense, Hunter had 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss. Hunter earned the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football.

Off the field, Hunter would often visit schools and community centers. During the holiday season, Hunter helped families in need by purchasing Christmas gifts. Despite Hunter only being in college for three years (one year at Jackson State and two years at Colorado), he is still on track to graduate this winter.

Jaguars Looking to Rebound in 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12), center, takes a selfie with brothers JJ Rivera, 14, left, and Gary DeLeon-Rivera during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. He will get his rookie season in the NFL underway this fall. The Jaguars are coming off a tough 4-13 season and Hunter will try to help turn things around.

