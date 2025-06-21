NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver and former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was taken No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. There have been many different player comparisons given to incoming NFL rookies.
One comparison that Travis Hunter has received from FOX Sports’s Rob Rang is former Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Travis Hunter the Next Jalen Ramsey in Jacksonville?
Like Travis Hunter, Jalen Ramsey was an early first round draft selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ramsey played for the Florida State Seminoles from 2013 through 2016. He was selected No. 5 overall by the Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Additionally, Hunter and Ramsey have two very similar builds. Hunter is listed at 6-1, 185 pounds while Ramsey is 6-1, 208 pounds. Hunter will likely be asked to put on some more weight as the season approaches.
“Ramsey is the only defensive back ever drafted by the Jaguars to have been named a Pro Bowler multiple times. At the risk of venturing into hyperbole, Hunter is even more athletic and instinctive,” Rang said. “His ability to play both sides of the ball is unprecedented, and I believe he’ll ultimately be viewed as one of the greatest players in the franchise’s history.”
Since joining the NFL, Ramsey has been one of the best shutdown corners. He made First-team All-Pro in 2017, 2020, and 2021. Ramsey played his first four seasons with the Jaguars from 2016 through 2019 before going to the Los Angeles Rams. He is now currently on the Miami Dolphins.
Ramsey’s best season with the Jaguars was his first All-Pro season in 2017. He had 63 total tackles, four interceptions, 17 passes defended, and two tackles for loss. He headlined a lethal Jaguars defense that went 10-6, winning the AFC South division. The Jaguars made it all the way to the AFC Championship game, losing a heartbreaker in the final minutes to the New England Patriots.
Can Travis Hunter have this type of success with the Jaguars?
Travis Hunter's 2024 Season With Colorado Buffaloes
Travis Hunter took the country over by storm the last two seasons for his elite ability on both offense and defense. In 2024, Hunter took home three prestigious college football awards. He won the Heisman trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football, and the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best receiver in college football.
As a cornerback, Hunter had 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble.
On offensive at wide receiver, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.
Hunter has expressed his desire to play both positions at the NFL level. This would be exciting for Jaguars fans, who had to endure a dreadful 4-13 season in 2024.