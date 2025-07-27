Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Projection: Top Rookie Receiver?
The Jacksonville JaguarsW made a statement in trading up to select wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since then, Jacksonville's leadership has been open about the plan to use the former Colorado Buffaloes star on both sides of the ball.
How the Jaguars are planning to split Hunter's snaps between offense and defense is relatively unknown, adding an intriguing element to Hunter's projection as a wide receiver in fantasy football drafts.
According to ESPN's fantasy football rankings for the 2025 season, Hunter is the No. 35 overall wide receiver in the league. Despite not making the top-25, Hunter is the second highest-ranked rookie, behind only No. 31 Tetairoa McMillan in ESPN's rankings.
Here are all of the receivers ranked ahead of Hunter, per ESPN:
No. 1 Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
No. 2 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
No. 3 CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
No. 4 Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
No. 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
No. 6 Malik Nabers, New York Giants
No. 7 Nico Collins, Houston Texans
No. 8 Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 9 A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
No. 10 Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
No. 11 Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
No. 12 Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
No. 13 Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
No. 14 Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
No. 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
No. 16 Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
No. 17 Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
No. 18 DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
No. 19 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 20 Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
No. 21 Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
No. 22 DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 23 Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
No. 24 Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
No. 25 Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
No. 26 DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
No. 27 Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
No. 28 Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
No. 29 Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
No. 30 Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
No. 31 Tetairoa McMillian, Carolina Panthers
No. 32 Geore Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
No. 33 Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
No. 34 Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
No. 35 Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Green Bay Packers star Matthew Golden at No. 44 is the next rookie receiver in the fantasy football rankings.
Not only is Hunter competing for snaps on both offense and defense, the rookie will also share targets with Jacksonville receiver Brian Thomas Jr., considered one of the best in the league. However, Hunter is familiar to playing with a deep receiver room.
With Hunter leading the way, the Colorado Buffaloes had the most wide receivers selected in the 2025 NFL with the Carolina Panthers drafting Jimmy Horn Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens taking LaJohntay Wester.
Will Hunter find the same success next to Thomas in Jacksonville? the Jaguars coaches have been starting Hunter on offense because they reportedly believe that defensive back is the position that comes more naturally to Hunter. Still, fantasy football owners will have a close eye on how the former Buffalo splits his time in the NFL.
In another set of rankings from NFL Network's Adam Rank, Hunter was not the highest-ranked rookie wide receiver. Rank has Hunter as the No. 37 receiver in his wide receiver fantasy football rankings, a bit behind McMillan at No. 27.