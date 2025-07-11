Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads With Deion Sanders Visit Before Training Camp
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is preparing for his first NFL training camp, which begins on July 23. Before training camp kicks off, and the football season makes schedules get too busy, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback returned home to Texas to see his father.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been dealing with an undisclosed medical issue, but returned to the Buffaloes, speaking at the Big 12 media day. The Cleveland rookie has had slight off-the-field issues, facing two traffic citations for speeding. While the two citations are not going to affect his on-field play, getting to regroup with his father ahead of the season can prove helpful for Sanders.
While on his break between minicamp and training camp, Sanders has stayed focused on football, working out each day. Sanders made an appearance at the OT7s, where many Colorado recruiting targets were participating.
In a video posted by Well Off Media, Sanders can be seen wearing a Browns helmet and jersey and working out on his father’s private field. Not only does this show the rookie quarterback putting in the work, but Sanders is also embracing being a part of the Cleveland Browns.
Sanders working out in Dallas takes place not long after a video showed Sanders training in heavy rain, not letting the weather stop him. Since the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders has shown his dedication in many ways, including being one of the last to leave the field during minicamp.
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
Sanders was selected in the fifth round and is competing for a starting role with the Browns. It is already a challenge for a late pick to be high on the depth chart, but competing with three other players adds to the competition. Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized that the competition is wide open, and Sanders is taking advantage of the opportunity.
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is the projected starter, given his long NFL experience, and he played with the Browns and Stefanski in 2023. Also on the team is veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
During the draft, Sanders was a first-round projection and quickly became a major storyline as he fell to day three. Not only did the draft fall cause immense discussions surrounding him, but being the second quarterback the Browns selected adds to the attention Sanders will get throughout training camp.
Sanders is no stranger to media attention, as it has followed him throughout his collegiate career as well. The Colorado Buffaloes were one of the most talked-about teams in college football for the two seasons Sanders played. Colorado went from a one-win team before he and his father joined the program to a 9-4 team two years later.
With the attention, Sanders played well with the Buffaloes, leading to him being a high draft projection. In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is an accurate passer and safe with the ball, only throwing 10 interceptions and finishing with a 74.0 completion percentage. While Sanders may be facing pressure leading up to the regular season, he is showing the Cleveland Browns he was worth the draft pick and could become a starter in 2025.
"Having him (Sanders) in the meeting room, he brings a great personality in there," Stefanski said on the "Cleveland Browns Daily” podcast. "To see those two bounce ideas off each other is hilarious. Joe will say a couple of things, and I'll be like, 'Joe, Shedeur wasn't born. He wasn't born then.' He's got great energy, great kid, working his tail off, and he's playing really well too."
Taking the time to return home and regroup gives Sanders the chance to spend time with his father before football makes it too hard to see each other for the next several months. There is a lot of pressure on the rookie, but he is working hard to be a playmaker for the Browns, whether it be in 2025 or next season.