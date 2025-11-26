Buffs Beat

How Jim Mora at Colorado State Creates Colorado’s New Rivalry Test

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes now face a heated in-state challenge as Jim Mora takes over the Colorado State Rams. With recruiting battles intensifying, they must hold onto top talent while Mora works to make an immediate impact with the Rams.

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora watches from the sideline as they take on the Air Force Falcons at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes' season comes to a close this weekend against the Kansas State Wildcats, but that won’t keep them out of the national spotlight. One of the program’s biggest rivals made waves in its head coaching search.

Colorado State made a big move Wednesday, officially naming Jim Mora as their new head coach. Mora, who previously led UCLA and UConn, turned the Huskies into a national contender with back-to-back nine-win seasons starting in 2022.

The hire ramps up the rivalry between the Buffaloes and Rams. Both programs are aiming to dominate in Colorado and make their mark nationally, and Mora’s arrival only raises the stakes.

With the Rams preparing to join the PAC-12 next season, Mora’s arrival also underscores just how high the stakes are in in-state recruiting—and the pressure it puts on Colorado to hold onto its top talent. 

Both coach Deion Sanders and Mora are known for their recruiting efforts, able to energize programs, attract elite players, and make an immediate impact both on and off the field. Now the Buffaloes face the challenge of responding to Mora’s arrival while keeping their top recruits and players committed to Boulder. 

The next few seasons could define Sanders’ tenure, as the battle for Colorado supremacy shows no signs of slowing down.

Before Deion Sanders, Mora Had Colorado in His Sights

Not only does Mora’s hiring by the Rams ramp up the in-state rivalry with the Buffaloes, but he also once had his sights set on coaching Colorado. He actually pursued the job a few years ago, around the same time the Buffaloes chose Sanders in 2022. 

That same year, Mora was hired by the Huskies, where he began building back-to-back nine-win seasons. The fact that Mora now gets a chance not only to go head-to-head with Sanders but also to prove himself against the program that didn’t hire him adds even more fuel to the rivalry. 

It’s unclear what Mora and his team will do once they hit Colorado, and the Rams’ results in the coming seasons will be closely watched. Sanders enters his fourth year leading the Buffaloes, facing the challenge of turning potential into wins, moving up the Big 12 standings, and showing that his approach can deliver.

The renewed rivalry is already creating buzz around the state. Beyond the scoreboard, fans will be watching which program can attract the best players and claim Colorado’s top spot. Every move now could have implications for the rivalry years down the line.

When Do The Buffaloes Take On The Rams Next?

A Sanders vs. Mora matchup won’t happen for a while—the Buffaloes and Rams are scheduled to meet next in 2029, with Colorado visiting Canvas Stadium, then hosting Colorado State at Folsom Field in 2030. 

A lot could change in the meantime, including the coaches leading each program. Right now, the focus is on recruiting, with both teams working hard to keep the state’s top talent close to home. 

Even with years between games, Mora and Sanders will be keeping an eye on each other, knowing that the players they land now could make all the difference when the rivalry finally returns.

