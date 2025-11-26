Oklahoma State Threatens to Shake Up Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Class
Now that the Colorado Buffaloes’ season wraps up this weekend, the real work begins for coach Deion Sanders.
The program has already lost three commits this month, and its staff is focused on keeping the rest of the class together. With the coaching carousel starting to heat up, more decommitments are likely as jobs get filled and staffs shift.
One player to keep an eye on is four-star linebacker Carson Crawford. Oklahoma State officially hired North Texas’ Eric Morris on Tuesday, and he didn’t waste any time — within hours, he had already spoken with Crawford and extended a scholarship offer.
At this point, there’s no sign that Crawford is thinking about leaving Colorado or flipping to the Cowboys. Still, his name is going to stay in the spotlight as the coaching carousel continues to reshape recruiting boards nationwide.
How Colorado handles the coming weeks will say a lot about whether Sanders can stabilize the class and build real momentum heading into the offseason.
Why Deion Sanders Can’t Afford to Lose Carson Crawford to Oklahoma State
Not only would Crawford flipping to the Cowboys sting, but it would also deal another blow to the Buffaloes' recruiting class that’s already taken its hits. Losing a four-star linebacker to a conference rival only makes the situation harder to swallow.
This isn’t some far-fetched scenario either — it’s very real, and Sanders and his staff will need to move quickly. After already losing two four-star commits to flips, Colorado’s class can’t sustain many more losses.
Oklahoma State is sitting at 1–10 and at the bottom of the Big 12. Colorado isn’t far behind at 3–8, and if the Cowboys start trending upward under a new staff, Sanders and his program could easily slide into that bottom-tier spot.
With Sanders heading into his fourth season in Boulder next year, results have to start showing up — and that begins with recruiting. The program can only rely on the transfer portal for so long; at some point, homegrown development has to take over, just as it always did before the NIL era.
That’s why Sanders can’t afford another hit like this, not with the foundation already showing cracks. Keeping Crawford isn’t just about one player — it’s about proving the Buffaloes are still building toward something real.
Colorado’s Recruiting Class Faces Trouble Even Without a Crawford Flip
The Buffaloes’ recruiting class is nowhere near the standard they hoped for, and that becomes even clearer when you look at the national rankings. The Buffaloes now sit behind programs such as Tulsa, UTEP, and even Massachusetts — a team that hasn’t won a game this season.
A major reason Sanders was brought to Boulder was his ability to elevate the program’s profile and bring in talent, but that hasn’t fully materialized.
Outside of stars like Travis Hunter, Jordan Seaton, Julian Lewis, and Shedeur Sanders, he still hasn’t identified or developed the kind of homegrown prospects that form the backbone of a stable roster.
Crawford is one of the top names in the Buffaloes’ class, and with Oklahoma State’s new staff already recruiting him, the threat of him flipping adds even more pressure.
The transfer portal has kept Colorado afloat, but it’s not a long-term fix. The Buffaloes need to focus on developing high school recruits, and keeping players like Crawford is crucial; otherwise, they risk falling further behind in the Big 12.
Sanders needs to start showing real progress on the trail soon, or the program’s long-term trajectory becomes a serious concern.