Jimmy Horn Jr. Reminds Carolina of NFL Potential With Head-Turning Play

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s rookie year with the Carolina Panthers hasn't exactly met his preseason expectations, but the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver showed another glimpse on Sunday as to why he can still star in the NFL.

Early in the Panthers' Sunday matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Horn received a jet sweep pitch from quarterback Bryce Young and stormed to a 25-yard gain. The big play marked Horn's eighth and longest rushing gain of his rookie season.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Versatility is important in today's NFL, and Horn's big rushing play should serve as a reminder that he can be a difference-maker when utilized properly. He and fellow rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who played at Arizona, hold great potential within Carolina's budding offense.

"When I know Jimmy is confident about what's happening, you see the speed and ability really show up," Carolina coach Dave Canales said of Horn earlier this season, per the Panthers. "That's what's happened in the last two weeks, is he's continuing to get himself ready because you just never know, and here we are.

"He's done the work, he's working really hard. It's all hands on deck. He's into it, he's excited about it."

With Horn's help, the Panthers beat Tampa Bay, 23-20, improving to 8-7.

Reflecting on Jimmy Horn Jr.'s Rookie Season

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) attempts to catch the ball during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A sixth-round draft pick, Horn has so far appeared in 11 games this season, tallying eight catches for 84 yards to go along with eight carries for 69 yards. However, he has caught only three passes for 19 yards since the start of November.

"Jimmy is obviously an explosive athlete that excited a lot of us all throughout camp," Carolina offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said, per the Panthers. "Really excited about his work ethic, just the time that he's put in, the patience he's had, the resilience to get comfortable with our schemes."

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) catches passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Slowly but surely, Horn's work ethic has helped him earn the trust of Carolina's coaching staff.

"He's gaining the trust of us as coaches, getting aligned and knowing his assignment," Idzik added. "He attacks every route vertically and puts a little fear in the DB's eyes."

MORE: Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet

MORE: Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

How Colorado Utilized Jimmy Horn Jr.

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) signals a peace sign to Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Josh Minkins (0) and is called for taunting penalty in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The key to Horn's success at Colorado was quarterback Shedeur Sanders' ability to get him the ball in open space, typically via the screen or slant game. While playing for coach Deion Sanders, Horn closed his two seasons in Boulder with 1,008 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Carolina has gotten a little more creative with Horn in the run game. Highlighted by Sunday's big gain, the 5-foot-8 playmaker has totaled an equal number of rushes and catches.

Horn and the Panthers, who now have a one-game lead over the Buccaneers in the NFC North standings, will face the Seattle Seahawks next season.