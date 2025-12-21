Jimmy Horn Jr. Reminds Carolina of NFL Potential With Head-Turning Play
In this story:
Jimmy Horn Jr.'s rookie year with the Carolina Panthers hasn't exactly met his preseason expectations, but the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver showed another glimpse on Sunday as to why he can still star in the NFL.
Early in the Panthers' Sunday matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Horn received a jet sweep pitch from quarterback Bryce Young and stormed to a 25-yard gain. The big play marked Horn's eighth and longest rushing gain of his rookie season.
Versatility is important in today's NFL, and Horn's big rushing play should serve as a reminder that he can be a difference-maker when utilized properly. He and fellow rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who played at Arizona, hold great potential within Carolina's budding offense.
"When I know Jimmy is confident about what's happening, you see the speed and ability really show up," Carolina coach Dave Canales said of Horn earlier this season, per the Panthers. "That's what's happened in the last two weeks, is he's continuing to get himself ready because you just never know, and here we are.
"He's done the work, he's working really hard. It's all hands on deck. He's into it, he's excited about it."
With Horn's help, the Panthers beat Tampa Bay, 23-20, improving to 8-7.
Reflecting on Jimmy Horn Jr.'s Rookie Season
A sixth-round draft pick, Horn has so far appeared in 11 games this season, tallying eight catches for 84 yards to go along with eight carries for 69 yards. However, he has caught only three passes for 19 yards since the start of November.
"Jimmy is obviously an explosive athlete that excited a lot of us all throughout camp," Carolina offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said, per the Panthers. "Really excited about his work ethic, just the time that he's put in, the patience he's had, the resilience to get comfortable with our schemes."
Slowly but surely, Horn's work ethic has helped him earn the trust of Carolina's coaching staff.
"He's gaining the trust of us as coaches, getting aligned and knowing his assignment," Idzik added. "He attacks every route vertically and puts a little fear in the DB's eyes."
MORE: Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet
MORE: Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
How Colorado Utilized Jimmy Horn Jr.
The key to Horn's success at Colorado was quarterback Shedeur Sanders' ability to get him the ball in open space, typically via the screen or slant game. While playing for coach Deion Sanders, Horn closed his two seasons in Boulder with 1,008 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Carolina has gotten a little more creative with Horn in the run game. Highlighted by Sunday's big gain, the 5-foot-8 playmaker has totaled an equal number of rushes and catches.
Horn and the Panthers, who now have a one-game lead over the Buccaneers in the NFC North standings, will face the Seattle Seahawks next season.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.