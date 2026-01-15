Jordan Seaton’s Transfer Announcement Strikes a Nerve With Colorado Fans

For Colorado Buffaloes fans, Jordan Seaton’s decision to enter the transfer portal was already difficult to process. A pillar of the Buffaloes’ offensive line and a fan favorite, Seaton represented stability during a turbulent period for the program.

But it wasn’t just that he left, it was how he left that quickly became the focus of conversation in Boulder and beyond.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In an era where personal brand is everything, Seaton announced his portal entry on Instagram with a highly polished video that, to many viewers, looked unmistakably similar to content typically produced by Colorado’s in-house creative department. That familiarity sparked confusion, frustration, and eventually criticism from fans and national voices alike.

A Video That Felt Too Familiar

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Almost immediately, fans began pointing out the resemblance between Seaton’s portal announcement and Colorado’s official branding style. One fan summed up the disbelief in a social media post.

"Jordan Seaton used a video made by Colorado’s graphics department to announce he was entering the transfer portal. It was created under the assumption he was announcing staying with the program. Unbelievable.”

Jordan Seaton used a video made by Colorado’s graphics department to announce he was entering the transfer portal. It was created under the assumption he was announcing staying with the program.



Unbelievable. 🐍 — Ross Brenner (@_Ross_Brenner_) January 13, 2026

Whether the video was originally commissioned with a different intent or simply reused, the perception was damaging. To many fans, it felt like Colorado’s own creative resources, built to promote the program, were being leveraged to signal a departure.

In an era where players control their own brands, that line can blur. But for a fan base already grappling with roster turnover and the realities of modern college football, the optics landed poorly.

Why the Optics Matter

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The frustration wasn’t purely in losing Seaton or the reality of the current college football landscape. It was about people.

Colorado’s creative department is widely regarded as one of the best in the country, made up of designers, videographers, editors, and storytellers who routinely work long hours behind the scenes. Their work has been central to building the modern “Prime Time” brand in Boulder, the same platform that elevated players like Seaton on a national stage.

For many fans, the idea that those same people may have believed they were producing an announcement to stay, only to see it repurposed for a portal exit, felt like a slap in the face.

The same sentiment was echoed by college football analyst Josh Pate, who addressed the situation directly on his show.

“Do not commission the creative media department inside the building you're about to leave to edit a video for you under the auspices of you staying. Only to then leverage that video and utilize it to announce your departure. Not the best look.”

Josh Pate saying what we are all thinking about how Jordan Seaton left Colorado



pic.twitter.com/uwZLE8jKzm — LockedOnBuffs (@LockedOnBuffs) January 14, 2026

Pate’s critique underscores how blurred the lines have become between personal branding and program loyalty.

MORE: Jordan Seaton Transfer Portal Could Lead Him To Big-Time Programs

MORE: Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

From Brotherhood to Business

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Colorado fans, the situation pours salt on an already open wound. Seaton isn’t just another player hitting the transfer portal. He was last season's Buffalo Heart Award winner, the face of the Colorado program, and a cornerstone of coach Deion Sanders rebuild. He had also previously tweeted messages emphasizing brotherhood and loyalty, words that now feel empty to fans in hindsight.

No one is contending Seaton’s right to pursue his future elsewhere. The transfer portal and NIL have fundamentally reshaped college football, and players are operating within the system as it exists. Seaton now enters a portal market where industry chatter suggests bidding could begin north of $2.5 million, a reality that helps explain the decision, even if it doesn’t fully soften the emotional blow for CU fans.

In this case, the video becomes a symbol of the widening gap between program and players, between emotional investment and transactional reality. For a fan base already questioning what loyalty looks like in 2026 college football, it's a hard pill to swallow.

In the long run, Seaton will likely be a first-round NFL pick, but the manner of his exit may have permanently altered how he will be remembered by a Colorado fan base that once viewed him as family.