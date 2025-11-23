Julian Lewis Addresses Potential Redshirt Following Colorado Buffaloes' Home Finale
BOULDER — Although he didn't receive much help from those around him, Colorado Buffaloes true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis took a small step back in his second career start against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday evening.
Often flustered, the former five-star prospect completed only 50 percent (19-for-38) of his passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. He showed flashes of good but was still left disappointed by the ultimate result of Colorado falling to ASU, 42-17
After the loss, Lewis was asked about potentially taking a redshirt, which would require him to sit out next week's game against the Kansas State Wildcats.
"Honestly, I don't know. It's a lot more into it than just me with the redshirt situation," Lewis said. "I don't have any information on that."
Check out what else Lewis said after his first career start at Folsom Field:
Importance Of Live Reps
"Nothing's better than live reps. It's good I'm getting these reps early and stuff. Like I said, I wish I could have done better for my guys, and the O-line blocked their butts off tonight. I just took those unnecessary sacks and couldn't get the ball out of my hand."
On Offense's Fight
"The guys, you could see we wanted to score. It was just missed opportunities. There's a lot of other stuff we got to do better all around and clean up and get ready for next year."
Reading ASU's Defense
"They were just dropping into big zones. We weren't really doing what was necessary to get open on things like that, and I wasn't doing what was necessary to complete the passes. The O-line did their thing, but I took some unnecessary sacks."
Connection With Omarion Miller
"I think he's not a guy you can guard in man coverage. I think he's shown that. Tonight, they dropped in those zones, like I said. It kind of changed me and him and some things."
Comfort Level
"I feel good back there. Like I said, it was a couple of plays I had to get the ball out faster. I took some unnecessary sacks, a lot of incompletions tonight. Just some things you can't do as a quarterback. I take all the blame on me."
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Fans React To Nate Landman's Massive NFL Contract Extension
MORE: Live Score Updates From Colorado Buffaloes' Final Home Game vs. Arizona State
MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Senior Night Loss to Arizona State
On Keeping Colorado's Core Together This Offseason
"You can't judge the team based off the outcome of the season. That's kind of what I've been telling guys. We just got to keep working. A lot of the freshmen guys are getting their opportunities right now. I'm just telling them to be prepared, be ready. The portal, guys are going to hit it, but can't really control that."
On Early College Growth
"Honestly, there's no word to describe how much I've grown in terms of coverages and offenses and reading blitzes and things like that. High school, you didn't have to do all that. College guys are doing some different stuff."