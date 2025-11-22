Folsom Field Attendance Hits New Low For Deion Sanders Era
The Colorado Buffaloes haven’t had the season many hoped for, and now that they’re officially out of bowl contention, it seems fans have checked out as well. This week’s matchup against the Arizona Sun Devils won’t have the same energy or buzz as past games.
Attendance at Folsom Field this Saturday is set to be the lowest of the Deion Sanders era, with just under 40,000 tickets sold, according to Buffzone's Brian Howell. The previous low was back on Nov. 1 against Arizona, when 48,322 fans showed up.
That drop in turnout says a lot about where the program is right now.
At 3-7 and out of bowl contention, it’s hard to get excited—even with five-star quarterback Julian Lewis making his first home start. The low crowd numbers really show the challenges Colorado is facing both on and off the field.
If the Buffaloes want to get fans back in the stands, it’s going to take more than big-name players—they’ll need wins and a reason for people to believe again.
Why Folsom Field is Seeing Its Smallest Crowds Under Deion Sanders
After going 9-4 last season—the program’s best record since 2016 and good enough for a bowl game—excitement in Boulder was at an all-time high. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter even capped the year by having their jerseys retired.
This year, the team is a far cry from that success. The Buffaloes sit at 3-7 and haven’t looked competitive in Big 12 play. They just gave up 52 points to the Wildcats at home, showing a lack of fire and ambition, and before that, they were crushed 53-7 by Utah.
It’s no wonder fans may have checked out this season.
Even starting quarterback Julian Lewis over Kaidon Salter might not be enough to breathe life back into the stands. After a season of historic highs, these struggles have left fans frustrated.
For Colorado to reignite excitement, wins alone won’t cut it—it will take a clear plan and consistent effort to restore faith in the program.
What’s Behind Colorado’s Declining Fan Support?
Outside of Colorado’s struggles and blowout losses, the program just doesn’t have the star power it once did. There’s no Sanders or Hunter on this roster, and while offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is a talented player, an offensive lineman alone isn’t going to spark excitement among fans.
Sanders’ approach to developing players is a real concern. The transfer portal has brought in some solid talent, but if the team isn’t focused on helping players grow, the Buffaloes won’t be able to compete consistently in the Big 12.
Until Sanders can field a team that actually competes every week, fans aren’t going to stay interested. They want more than a few standout plays here and there—they want a program that’s building something real, improving, and headed in the right direction.
Without that, excitement stays low, and Folsom Field keeps feeling empty.