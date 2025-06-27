Julian Lewis Pays Respect To Colorado Buffaloes Legend With Uniform Number
Incoming freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis is well aware of the privilege he's been given to wear uniform No. 10 for the Colorado Buffaloes.
A number that should probably be retired at Colorado, Kordell Stewart sported No. 10 from 1991-94 while winning 27 games as the Buffs' starting quarterback. Stewart, nicknamed "Slash" for his ability to play multiple offensive position, was a second-round NFL Draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1995 and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2001.
An interesting social media interaction began Thursday when Lewis' father, T. Carlton Lewis, shared his appreciation for Colorado coach Deion Sanders allowing his son to wear No. 10, the same jersey he wore at Carrollton High School in Georgia.
"Little things like getting your number for kids goes a long way," the elder Lewis wrote on X. "Thankful for @Deion Sanders and the staff at CU for how they’ve made Julian’s transition to college life smooth."
Julian responded to his father's post in a quote tweet, writing "Blessed to be able to wear 10 at CU @KSlash10 (Stewart)."
Stewart responded by sharing his admiration for Lewis' early days with the Buffs. "From day one you’ve been doing your thing," Stewart commented. "Proud of you and keep doing what you’ve been doing 10!! Let’s SKOOOO."
Lewis met Stewart during his youth football days in Georgia, as documented in a 2018 Instagram post. Little did either know that Lewis would one day sport Stewart's No. 10 at the University of Colorado.
"I’m a proud man at the moment," Stewart wrote after Lewis committed to Colorado. "From meeting this young man to now knowing he’s going to the best institution and playing for the best head coach in college football."
Ahead of his first preseason camp at Colorado, Lewis is competing with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub for the Buffs' starting quarterback job. Neither "Coach Prime" nor offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pat Shurmur were prepared to make a decision in spring ball, although many believe Salter has the edge due to his impressive college resume.
Stewart has long been a "Coach Prime" supporter and is now sharing his love for Colorado's potential future starting quarterback.
“Coach Prime’s effect is beyond words when it comes to this institution where I’ve had so much success with my teammates,” Stewart said in 2023, per BuffZone. “He’s really come in and kind of reenergized how we think about football here at CU. It’s like there was a plug sitting on the floor next to a socket. Someone had to be brave enough to put it in the wall to get this thing lit up again."
Lewis and the Buffs will begin their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field.