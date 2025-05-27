Julian Lewis Pesters Colorado Buffaloes Staff Member To Get Holiday Workout In
Colorado Buffaloes incoming freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis had every reason to skip his workout on Monday.
Along with it being Memorial Day, the 45th annual Bolder Boulder 10K race brought city travel to a halt with well over 50,000 participants racing through the streets in a dash to Folsom Field. Driving through central Boulder was made quite difficult, particularly around campus.
Regardless, Lewis found a way to CU's indoor practice facility, located next to Folsom Field, for a Memorial Day workout. The former five-star prospect posted a video of him hex bar squatting what appeared to be six 45-pound plates.
"Ain’t nobody in the building, but there’s somebody in the building," Lewis' caption read.
Colorado's spring practice season ended over one month ago, and it appears Lewis is staying in Boulder ahead of his true freshman season, although he returned to Georgia earlier this month to attend his Carrollton High School graduation. Lewis was listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds on CU's spring roster, but his offseason work ethic may have him cracking 200 pounds come fall camp.
Colorado director of player personnel Corey Phillips also deserves some credit for getting Lewis to the program's weight room. Phillips said Lewis called him nearly 50 times asking for help with parking as any spots near the team's indoor practice facility were likely closed or taken for the Bolder Boulder.
"In the midst of the Boulder Bolt (Bolder Boulder) traffic, neffrew (nephew) called me 47 times to get a route to the building and somewhere to park," Phillips wrote in a quote-tweet of Lewis' post. "The work won’t do itself!"
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
Lewis' first spring in Boulder was full of learning moments as he worked alongside fellow quarterbacks Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub and others. Salter, a Liberty Flames transfer, is currently favored to earn Colorado's starting quarterback job, although coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur likely won't come to a decision until soon before the season opener.
During Colorado's spring game on April 19, Lewis worked with the first-team offense but was unable to move the ball with much efficiency, completing 10 of his 18 passes for 63 yards and one touchdown. Still, the 17-year-old soaked up the valuable learning experience as his development continues.
"My biggest takeaway so far has been the extra time you need to spend on football," Lewis said after his first spring camp at CU. "You have to be here, get the extra time with the GAs (graduate assistants) and all the extra people. My boy Isaac (Kresge) is in there with me. Isaac's with me every day, we go through the script for the next day. I definitely didn't need that in high school because the scouting wasn't as challenging and the plays weren't as deep."