Cleveland Browns' Timeline For Starting Quarterback Decision Revealed?
The Cleveland Browns' training camp has kicked off, and all eyes are on the quarterback position. Browns’ rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is competing for the week one starting role with three other players. With the first open practice set of training camp set for July 25, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback is making a final push to be the week one starter.
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is the projected starter, as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who spent time with the Browns in 2023. The other two quarterbacks with a shot to start are veteran Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.
Cleveland Browns Timeline To Name Starter
Despite the favor for Flacco, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized that the competition is wide open. With four healthy quarterbacks, the team is keeping it fair and ensuring the Browns pick the quarterback that will help the team the most.
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot has been following the quarterback competition closely, revealing when she believes the week one starter will be named.
“By the time the Browns practice against the Eagles on Aug. 13 and 14, it will be easier to see which way the Browns are leaning,” Cabot wrote.
The Eagles will be the second team the Browns face in the preseason, and Cleveland will join Philadelphia for a joint practice ahead of the game on Aug. 16. The preseason games will be crucial for each player, especially for the two rookies.
“The QB1 in those practices has a good chance to be the Week 1 starter, although the Browns will get some good data from the second preseason game in Philly, too. Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will likely split that game, probably in that order, and they can both gain some ground in the competition. I just think it needs to end sooner than later to get the starter ready to play,” Cabot continued.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receiver Jeremiah Smith Reveals Unexpected 'Loudest Stadium'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Named No. 1 Overall Recruit At His Position
MORE: What Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Said About Respect For Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Favorites To Land 5-Star Recruit?
While the team has not officially said when they will name a starter, giving the players at least the first preseason game, plus a joint practice, will be a good indicator to decide who should start. It will be the closest scenario to a regular-season game that can happen, and putting the quarterbacks in that position could give an idea of who is the most ready.
Gabriel Competes For Roster Spot
The quarterback competition for the Browns is more than just for who will start week one. With four healthy quarterbacks on the roster, and a fifth, including Deshaun Watson, who is healing from an achilles injury, one quarterback will likely be released ahead of the 2025 season.
While the team will hope the quarterback released makes it to the practice squad, there is a chance they do not make it through waivers. Gabriel and his teammates are still working towards making the team in 2025.
Gabriel has already gone through minicamp and OTAs with a strong performance. Although Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry said the number of reps does not indicate depth chart positioning, the team gave Gabriel many snaps to prove himself in the spring.
In the five open practices, Gabriel completed 48 of 83 passes with eight touchdowns, per ESPN Cleveland. He had the most passing attempts and the second most touchdowns. The Browns staff is putting Gabriel in the best situation to help him develop as a player ahead of the 2025 regular season.
“They were impressed with [Gabriel's] processing speed to the point where they said in the spring they were putting more on his plate than they initially thought they were going to do for him,” NFL Network’s Judy Bautista said. “They kept giving him more information because he was absorbing so much.”
Gabriel spent six years playing college football before declaring for the NFL Draft. In his one season with Oregon, he passed for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns, throwing just six interceptions. As long as Gabriel keeps working hard and retaining the information given to him, the former Oregon quarterback could rise on the depth chart.