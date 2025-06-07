LaJohntay Wester Standing Out As Baltimore Ravens Punt Returner, Receiver
Recent Baltimore Ravens draft pick LaJohntay Wester is racking up quality reps as a punt returner and pass catcher amid an important summer for the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver.
During an episode of the "Locked On Ravens" podcast, host Kevin Oestreicher and former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail each shared some encouraging words on Wester's early days in the NFL. Ismail, who played 10 seasons in the league, said Wester hasn't looked overwhelmed by anything thrown at him.
"It's more punt return that it looked like to me, they were trying to figure out his abilities," Ismail said. "I know that the college punt return vs. the pro punt return is entirely two different animals when you got guys coming at you. But he looked comfortable. He didn't look like it was something that he had to figure out."
At Colorado last season, Wester had nine punt returns for an average of 12 yards, highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown against the Utah Utes. He returned 14 punts for 278 yards and one touchdown with the Florida Atlantic Owls in 2023, earning the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.
Ismail then commented on Wester's abilities as a pass catcher. It's still early, but Wester could become a valuable weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"At the same time, he was making catches," Ismail said. "I think one of the three that I saw was a contested catch, and he really had good hand-eye coordination with it. I think the others were good, down-the-field type throws that he also made. When it comes to speed, (offensive coordinator) Todd Monken loves to get the ball out of the quarterback's hands real quick, I can see him also being in the equation."
Wester was Colorado's second-leading receiver last season with 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, trailing only Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter's 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Still, Wester may have to earn coach John Harbaugh's trust via special teams before he sees consistent opportunities on offense.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Stats From OTAs Released
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising
MORE: Cleveland Browns Coach Addresses Shedeur Sanders' Work Ethic At OTAs
Oestreicher also spoke on Wester perhaps flying a little too low under the radar. Sixth-round picks typically don't see much attention, but Wester's strong showing in OTAs has given the former Buff some offseason buzz.
"One of the most intriguing rookies in this class to me, Q (Ismail), is LaJohntay Wester," Oestreicher said. "He is someone that I think can make a sneaky impact for this team... It feels like there is a shot that he might carve out a little bit of a role for himself in this offense."
The Ravens will hold their final round of OTA practices next week before their mandatory minicamp from June 17-19. With Jackson leading the charge, Baltimore is looking to reach the playoffs for the fourth straight season and get over the Super Bowl hump.