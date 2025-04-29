Buffs Beat

LaJohntay Wester Steps Into 'Explosive' Role With Baltimore Ravens Franchise

Colorado Football alum LaJohntay Wester was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the draft and joins an offense led by fellow Florida native, two-time NFL Most Valuable Player quarterback Lamar Jackson. and steps into an important role.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes made history on Saturday afternoon during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buffaloes had three wide receivers drafted, making them the program with the most players selected at the position in the entire country. It was also the first time since 1991 that three Colorado Buffaloes players were selected in the same draft at a specific position. Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr, and LaJohntay Wester were all selected within six rounds.

Among those three players, wide receiver Wester arguably landed with the best fit as he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the draft and will join an offense led by fellow Florida native, two-time NFL Most Valuable Player quarterback Lamar Jackson. Wester had an outstanding pre-draft process, standing out at the East-West Shrine Bowl and running 4.46 at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“LaJohntay Wester had the highest Max Acceleration on offense at the Shrine Bowl, hitting 6.2 yards per second squared. That’s the second highest EVER on offense since the Shrine Bowl partnered with ZebraSports. Dynamic as a receiver and returner, Wester’s ability to separate as a route runner and especially with the ball in his hands makes him one of the best playmakers in the draft,” said East-West Shrine Bowl director of player personnel Eric Galko. 

Wester racked up an impressive 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns during his lone season with the Colorado Buffaloes and finished his hyper-productive five-year collegiate playing career with the sixth-most receptions in FBS history with 326 grabs. All four of the Buffaloes' top four pass catchers from 2024 are now in the NFL, including Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winner Travis Hunter, yet Wester was still an undeniable presence in the offense week to week. 

"What stands out about him is his return ability. Think he's a twitchy, explosive punt returner. I think last year it became evident we probably need to get better at that position. We think Wester has the chance to come in here and be an impact punt returner for us,” Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth qua
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Not only does Wester have an opportunity to become a fixture in the offense with Lamar Jackson, he has a clear advantage in the battle for the return sports, which are crucial to team success and also bolsters the probability of making the 53-man roster as a late-round pick. The Ravens see Wester as a playmaker in multiple facets, and that bodes well for the former Buffaloes star. Wester’s dynamic ability is reminiscent of the Ravens' first-round pick from two drafts ago, wide receiver Zay Flowers.

As the Baltimore Ravens continue towards another playoff push in 2025, adding players like Wester to the roster could be the difference between winning and losing ball games.

Published
