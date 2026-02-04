Legend Steve Young Gives Deion Sanders Iconic Recognition
In this story:
Spring workouts are barely underway, but Deion Sanders’ influence continues to extend far beyond the football facilities in Boulder.
That influence was on display during Pro Bowl week, when a short video clip began circulating on social media showing Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young wearing a pair of Deion Sanders’ Nike Air Diamond Turf shoes. The clip quickly spread across social media for its nostalgic punch and highlighted how Sanders’ legacy continues to connect with fans across eras and at every level of the game.
From Teammate to Sports Icon
Young and Sanders share a championship history, having won Super Bowl XXIX together with the San Francisco 49ers, a season in which Sanders earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors while sporting the original Nike Air Diamond Turfs.
Young’s footwear during Pro Bowl week served as a subtle nod to their shared history, featuring a red colorway with white and black accents that mirrored San Francisco’s classic look. A viral clip captured during AFC Pro Bowl practices in San Francisco shows Young explaining his footwear choice, making it clear the choice was about nostalgia, not just fashion.
“It looks like something we wore back in the day,” Young said. “They’ve done some things that make them amazingly softer, quicker, and lighter. This feels really old school to me. Way to go, Deion, man.”
Seeing Young step onto the Pro Bowl sidelines in a pair of Air Diamond Turfs highlights Sanders’ rare place in sports culture. Few athletes have managed to turn on-field dominance into a lasting visual identity the way Sanders has, where a shoe alone instantly evokes a specific era, personality, and style of play.
In that sense, Sanders’ footwear legacy mirrors the path Michael Jordan carved. Like Jordan’s, the Air Diamond Turfs have become an iconic symbol in sports culture and fashion that continues to resurface decades later, worn not just for performance but for what they represent.
Pro Bowl Connections That Span Generations
The San Francisco connection carried even more weight, given Young’s role at the Pro Bowl. Sanders’ former quarterback served as the AFC head coach during Pro Bowl week, placing him in direct proximity to the next wave of NFL talent.
Among them, and creating another full-circle moment, was Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who earned a Pro Bowl selection in his first NFL season. Clips circulating from the event showed Young and the former legendary Buff working together and sharing laughs, a subtle but powerful visual linking Deion’s playing legacy to his present-day influence.
Shedeur’s presence at the Pro Bowl reinforced that “Coach Prime’s” impact is no longer rooted solely in nostalgia. It's showing up in college locker rooms, on NFL sidelines, and in the development of players who are now reaching the game’s highest levels.
For Colorado, moments like this strengthen the program’s credibility with recruits, families, and players who are evaluating where development, exposure, and opportunity truly intersect. Shedeur’s success serves as a visible reminder of the path from Boulder to the NFL and strengthens the Buffaloes’ position in a landscape where credibility and opportunity often hinge on proof, not promises.
MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback
MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events
MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Legacy, Culture, and Colorado’s Brand
Moments like Young’s Pro Bowl appearance in Air Diamond Turfs highlight something deeper than nostalgia. They reinforce how Sanders’ influence extends far beyond the football field, shaping culture, identity, and visibility in ways few coaches can replicate.
At Colorado, that cultural currency has become part of the program’s foundation. Sanders has elevated the Buffaloes’ national profile, merging football, fashion, personality, and authenticity into a brand that resonates far beyond Boulder.
In an era of college football where perception can open doors just as quickly as performance, Sanders’ legacy continues to work on Colorado’s behalf.
Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.