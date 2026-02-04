Legend Steve Young Gives Deion Sanders Iconic Recognition

Spring workouts are barely underway, but Deion Sanders’ influence continues to extend far beyond the football facilities in Boulder.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That influence was on display during Pro Bowl week, when a short video clip began circulating on social media showing Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young wearing a pair of Deion Sanders’ Nike Air Diamond Turf shoes. The clip quickly spread across social media for its nostalgic punch and highlighted how Sanders’ legacy continues to connect with fans across eras and at every level of the game.

From Teammate to Sports Icon

Jan 24, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders (21) talks with media during media day prior to Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers at Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Young and Sanders share a championship history, having won Super Bowl XXIX together with the San Francisco 49ers, a season in which Sanders earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors while sporting the original Nike Air Diamond Turfs.

Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders (21) in action against the San Diego Chargers during Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium. San Francisco defeated San Diego 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Young’s footwear during Pro Bowl week served as a subtle nod to their shared history, featuring a red colorway with white and black accents that mirrored San Francisco’s classic look. A viral clip captured during AFC Pro Bowl practices in San Francisco shows Young explaining his footwear choice, making it clear the choice was about nostalgia, not just fashion.

“It looks like something we wore back in the day,” Young said. “They’ve done some things that make them amazingly softer, quicker, and lighter. This feels really old school to me. Way to go, Deion, man.”

Steve Young rocking Coach Prime's iconic Nike Air Diamond Turf Max

Crazy full-circle moment — Young and Deion Sanders were teammates on the ’94 49ers, and yeah… Super Bowl champs together 🏆

— Ossacin's Ducktail (@OssacinDucktail) February 2, 2026

Seeing Young step onto the Pro Bowl sidelines in a pair of Air Diamond Turfs highlights Sanders’ rare place in sports culture. Few athletes have managed to turn on-field dominance into a lasting visual identity the way Sanders has, where a shoe alone instantly evokes a specific era, personality, and style of play.

In that sense, Sanders’ footwear legacy mirrors the path Michael Jordan carved. Like Jordan’s, the Air Diamond Turfs have become an iconic symbol in sports culture and fashion that continues to resurface decades later, worn not just for performance but for what they represent.

Pro Bowl Connections That Span Generations

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shadeur Sanders (12) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The San Francisco connection carried even more weight, given Young’s role at the Pro Bowl. Sanders’ former quarterback served as the AFC head coach during Pro Bowl week, placing him in direct proximity to the next wave of NFL talent.

Among them, and creating another full-circle moment, was Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who earned a Pro Bowl selection in his first NFL season. Clips circulating from the event showed Young and the former legendary Buff working together and sharing laughs, a subtle but powerful visual linking Deion’s playing legacy to his present-day influence.

Shedeur and Steve Young having some fun



Pro Bowl Games -- Tuesday 8pm ET on ESPN

— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2026

Shedeur’s presence at the Pro Bowl reinforced that “Coach Prime’s” impact is no longer rooted solely in nostalgia. It's showing up in college locker rooms, on NFL sidelines, and in the development of players who are now reaching the game’s highest levels.

For Colorado, moments like this strengthen the program’s credibility with recruits, families, and players who are evaluating where development, exposure, and opportunity truly intersect. Shedeur’s success serves as a visible reminder of the path from Boulder to the NFL and strengthens the Buffaloes’ position in a landscape where credibility and opportunity often hinge on proof, not promises.

Legacy, Culture, and Colorado’s Brand

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Moments like Young’s Pro Bowl appearance in Air Diamond Turfs highlight something deeper than nostalgia. They reinforce how Sanders’ influence extends far beyond the football field, shaping culture, identity, and visibility in ways few coaches can replicate.

At Colorado, that cultural currency has become part of the program’s foundation. Sanders has elevated the Buffaloes’ national profile, merging football, fashion, personality, and authenticity into a brand that resonates far beyond Boulder.

In an era of college football where perception can open doors just as quickly as performance, Sanders’ legacy continues to work on Colorado’s behalf.