LeSean McCoy Claims Shedeur Sanders As 'Best Player' At Cleveland Browns Rookie Camp
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft last month. Sanders participated in the Browns rookie mini camp over the weekend.
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy was on his FS1 show “The Facility” on Monday. McCoy made a bold claim, saying that his sources told him that Shedeur was the “best player of the whole camp.”
McCoy played in the NFL from 2009 through 2020, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. He rushed for 11,102 yards and 73 career touchdowns. McCoy made two First-team All-Pro's and six Pro Bowls. He won a Super Bowl in each of his last two seasons; with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
LeSean McCoy On Shedeur Sanders: “He’s In Here To Start”
The Browns got their rookie mini camp underway over the weekend. One of the big stories of across the NFL was how Sanders would perform, Shedeur has been under a microscope as of late due to his fall in the draft to the fifth round. McCoy says that he has heard that Sanders has been outplaying the rest of the camp so far.
“I got my sources…they told me he looks like the best player out of the whole camp,” McCoy said. “If you look at Shedeur Sanders, his mindset ain't 'to be in no backup role with these dudes.’ He’s in here to start.”
The Browns quarterback home is nothing to write home about so Sanders does have a legitimate chance to start sooner rather than later if he plays well throughout this offseason and into the preseason.
“He looks way more focused…The biggest part of why he will start earlier this year is because you in a room full of dudes that would struggle to start with any other team,” McCoy said. “Imagine having Joe Flacco as your stating quarterback, where ya’ll going? Kenny Pickett. I love Kenny Pickett, but in his years he’s been struggling.”
A Quarterback Controversy In Cleveland?
Shedeur Sanders was not the only quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. Two rounds prior to drafting Sanders, the Browns drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback, Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel and Sanders will be battling head to head to see who will be the higher ranked rookie in the depth chart.
With the achilles injury to Deshaun Watson likely keeping him out for an extended period of time, the quarterbacks on the roster Sanders and Gabriel will be competing with for the starting job are veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Flacco is coming off a season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he turned into a part-time starter with the inconsistencies from Anthony Richardson. Pickett was the backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts during the Eagles Super Bowl run last season.
Neither of these two are the long term solution under center so one of these rookies will have a real opportunity to play.