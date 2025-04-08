Shedeur Sanders To Reverse Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Quarterback Drought?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders finally had a throwing session in front of NFL personnel and the media at the Buffs NFL Showcase this past week. Alongside former Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, it was the first and last time they held a a public workout, and they delivered.
Sanders had a fantastic showing, as good as you can look in routes on air, and showed off his new physique, which is notably more stout. The deep ball, which analysts have critiqued, was also on display.
One of the main takeaways was the heavy Cleveland Browns presence, including general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns brass also had dinner with Sanders. The potential of a Cleveland Browns and Sanders pairing appears to be a serious reality, even if Sanders isn’t taken second overall. That begs the question, can Sanders be the quarterback to turn the franchise around?
“I don’t think Jackson State or Colorado had a winning history before I got there…whoever sees the value in that will be lucky to get me," Sanders said after his workout in front of NFL teams.
As Sanders said, he’s no stranger to carrying the load for teams that don’t have a great winning history or programs that were in historic slumps. There’s no franchise in the NFL yearning more for a stable franchise quarterback than the Cleveland Browns. Their history needs no rehashing, and nobody understands that more than the decision makers at the top, whose jobs may hinge on the quarterback situation going forward.
"Very impressive," Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "The ball came out super easy. He had some throws in the boundary in particular that were really impressive. Ball placement was good, moved well, I think that they did a nice job with the script and what they asked him to do. He wasn't just sitting back there and making throws. He was moving in the pocket and was making some high-level throws."
"Yeah, no concern on the arm strength for sure," Stefanski said. "He can make all the throws. I thought the velocity was really good. I thought he put the ball again on a rope, on a couple of those throws, which is good to see it. And you can see some of those throws on tape, and then you get to confirm it in person."
The Browns brass aren’t the only NFL executives taking notice of Shedeur Sanders and gushing gifts as a passer. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, a top-level NFL executive, who was also in attendance, raved about Sanders and his improved arm strength, noting how the ball jumped off his hands. The more people who see Sanders throw live seem to be echoing the same sentiments about his capabilities as a passer.
“I just think he throws a really catchable ball. Accuracy is one thing, but catch-ability is another. Shedeur’s got both. And watching him live today, there was more power — more velocity — than I expected.” said an anonymous top-level NFL executive. “He’s definitely a pocket guy, but athletic enough to buy time and make plays. His offensive line was always an issue in college, but turnovers never were.”
Shedeur has been the catalyst in turning around two collegiate programs, It would not be the craziest thing to believe he could be the reason the Browns have a turnaround if he's drafted by them. After all, the bar is low, and stability would be a godsend.