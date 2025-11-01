Buffs Beat

Live Score Updates From Colorado Buffaloes' Homecoming Game vs. Arizona Wildcats

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to host the Arizona Wildcats in their annual Homecoming Game on Saturday evening. Stay here for live score updates from Folsom Field as Colorado football looks to secure a needed Big 12 Conference win.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to battle quarterback Noah Fifita and the Arizona Wildcats for the third straight season on Saturday evening in Boulder.

After getting blown out by the Utah Utes last weekend, Colorado is looking to right the ship on both sides of the ball. Fortunately, quarterback Kaidon Salter has performed far better at home this season, giving the Buffs at least some hope toward securing their second Big 12 Conference win.

"These young men have responded tremendously, and I'm proud of that," Sanders said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "They're putting it aside and saying, 'You know what? We're better than this. We've got to focus and we got to lock in.'"

This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments from Colorado's Saturday evening (5 p.m. MT, Fox Sports 1) battle with Arizona:

Scouting the Arizona Wildcats

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At 4-3, Arizona has already matched its win total from last season under the leadership of second-year coach Brent Brennan. The Wildcats' defense has taken a great step forward, and Fifita is enjoying a bounce-back year with 1,829 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

"Coach Prime" spoke about Arizona's starting quarterback during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

"A good young man," Sanders said of Fifita. "I remember after the first year (2023), he was rated really high, and he should have been. I think he had a down year last year because of the change of coaching and the change of the offense. But this kid, to me, he's a pro. He can play. He can spin it, throw it. If you give him time, he's going to make things happen."

Other Wildcats to know include running back Ismail Mahdi (445 rushing yards), wide receiver Javin Whatley (370 receiving yards) and defensive back Genesis Smith (42 tackles, seven passes defended).

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Arizona's wins this season have come against Hawaii, Weber State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Iowa State, BYU and Houston have all beaten the Wildcats.

Colorado lost to Arizona at home in 2023 before defeating the Wildcats in Tucson last year, 34-7. All-time, the Buffs are 17-10 against their former Pac-12 Conference rival.

