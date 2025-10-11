Buffs Beat

Three Bold Predictions For Colorado Buffaloes' Week 7 Game vs. Iowa State Cyclones

After three straight losses to Big 12 Conference play, the Colorado Buffaloes are in desperate need of a Week 7 win over the Iowa State Cyclones. Below are three bold predictions for the Buffs' Saturday afternoon home game against Iowa State.

Jack Carlough

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Only days after undergoing another surgery to treat blood clots in his leg, coach Deion Sanders will lead the Colorado Buffaloes into battle against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Their respective records may not suggest it, but certain statistics hint at 2-4 Colorado having a decent shot at upsetting the 5-1 Cyclones. Iowa State has struggled defensively in certain areas this season, and injuries to key players make the Cyclones ripe for the picking.

"There are some blemishes that we can take advantage of, and I am pretty sure they (Iowa State) are seeing the same thing," Sanders said earlier this week. "But I feel like it is going to be a good contest. What we are working on right now, we have been getting out to strong starts and relinquishing those leads. That is not going to happen, prayerfully, this week."

Below are three bold predictions for Colorado's Week 7 game against the Cyclones:

Iowa State Records One Sack Or Fewer

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) pass protects on Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Hunter Clegg (90) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Iowa State and Colorado (along with Baylor and UCF) are tied for the fewest sacks recorded in the Big 12 Conference at only eight. Defensive lineman Tamatoa McDonough leads the Cyclones with only two sacks, which both came over a month ago against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Colorado has allowed just over two sacks per game, but many have been the fault of poor quarterback decision-making. If Kaidon Salter can learn to avoid doing too much behind the line of scrimmage, there's a decent chance Iowa State records one sack or fewer.

Quentin Gibson Makes Big Play In Return Game

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) is tackled by. TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) and TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Frustrated by his late-game mistake in last week's loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, freshman wide receiver/punt returner Quentin Gibson could come out hungry on Saturday. The rookie has come close to breaking loose on a few punts this season, and some added motivation could lead to Gibson finally breaking off a significant gain.

"The kid had 2,000 yards receiving in high school," Sanders said on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" earlier this season. "The kid broke records in Texas. The kid was the player of the year in Texas football. Think about that. At the highest level of competition, and they won the state (championship. Two thousand yards receiving, he knows what to do with the ball."

Colorado Upsets Iowa State

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) reacts with teammates after a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In several key statistical indicators, Iowa State is a fairly average team compared to its Big 12 counterparts. The Cyclones are among the conference's middle six teams in total yards per game (400.2) and total yards allowed per game (337.0), and are just as average in rushing and passing yards/yards allowed. Plus, the Cyclones are tied for 116th in the FBS with a red zone scoring rate of just 75 percent.

If Colorado can find consistency and execute late, it could be a big afternoon at Folsom Field.

