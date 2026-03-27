London Merritt Doesn’t Hold Back on Why He Left Colorado, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes underwent a major roster overhaul this past offseason, losing more than 40 players to the transfer portal. Among the most significant departures for coach Deion Sanders and his staff was edge rusher London Merritt.

Merritt, a former four-star recruit in Colorado’s 2025 class, entered the portal early and ultimately landed with the Clemson Tigers under Dabo Swinney.

But when he spoke to the media Thursday, Merritt didn’t hold back about why he made the move.

“It was just a lot better than where I was,” Merritt said. “Facility-wise, coaching-wise, I feel like it was just a better option for me to take that next step to the next level. They just have a history of putting guys in the league, so that’s my main objective.”

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

His comments offer a pretty clear look at where Colorado currently stands under Sanders, especially when compared with a program like Clemson.

They also point to the gap the Buffaloes are still trying to close as they build this thing from the ground up. As the roster continues to turn over, Merritt’s departure is another reminder that perception, development, and proven results still matter when top talent makes decisions.

London Merritt Gets Candid About Leaving Deion Sanders

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Not only did Merritt leave the Buffaloes for a more proven program, but he also made it clear how he feels about Sanders' program. He pointed to facilities and coaching as key factors in his decision, signaling a lack of belief in the current direction.

Sanders is trying to build something special, but comments like Merritt’s only make that climb steeper. It reflects the perception of the program in Boulder right now and helps explain why so many players have moved on.

The Buffaloes are coming off a three-win season, and the development side still hasn’t reached the level it needs to.

Meanwhile, Clemson under Swinney has been one of the most consistent programs in the country at sending players to the next level, with edge rusher T.J. Parker and defensive lineman Peter Woods already projecting as potential first-round picks.

For Sanders, changing that narrative will be just as important as winning on Saturdays. Until then, departures like Merritt’s will continue to shape the conversation around where Colorado stands and where it’s trying to go.

Deion Sanders’ Roster Turnover Problem Shows No Signs Of Slowing

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders is heading into his fourth season in Boulder, but progress within the program still isn’t obvious. Players are starting to lose faith in the team’s direction, and outside of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, consistent success hasn’t materialized.

It’s no surprise the Buffaloes are dealing with multiple key departures this offseason. Among the biggest losses are Merritt, wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard, and five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

These exits send a clear message about how much work remains to make Colorado a program players believe in and want to stay with.

With each high-profile departure, the challenge of building stability and trust within the roster only grows. For Sanders, turning promise into proven results will be just as important as winning games if Colorado hopes to stop the turnover cycle and start keeping its top talent.

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