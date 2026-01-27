Lost Colorado Commit Ezra Christensen Drops Cryptic Post Amid Eligibility Fight
Ezra Christensen's fight for another year of college eligibility may not be completely over.
On Tuesday morning, the former New Mexico State defensive lineman commit posted on his Instagram story a picture of what appeared to be a flight over Colorado's Rocky Mountains. To add some suspense, he included the anticipatory eyeballs emoji in the corner along with FCG Heem's "On My Way" as the chosen song.
While it's all speculative, Christensen could be suggesting there's hope in his case for an extra year of eligibility. BuffZone's Brian Howell reported last week that Christensen, a fifth-year college player, isn't expected to receive an NCAA eligibility waiver to continue his career at Colorado.
Christensen and others who played multiple years at the junior college level are battling the NCAA to have their JUCO seasons not count toward their eligibility clock. Prior to his one season at New Mexico State, Christensen spent two years at San Diego College (2021-22) and two at Fresno State (2023-24).
"Never had the fair shot," Christensen wrote on social media regarding his eligibility case.
During his lone season at New Mexico State, Christensen totaled 42 tackles, six sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble before entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman had 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in two prior seasons at Fresno State.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke about Christensen's situation last week while appearing on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run Live."
"We found out one guy didn't have any eligibility, and you got to make adjustments," Sanders said. "No, he's not coming to CU because he has no more eligibility. He should have known that. The last school that he played at should have known that and allowed us to know, as well as others, that was pursuing this young man.
"But it's not his fault. I know he wanted to continue his college — I don't show if I should say academics — career by extending it. Some of these kids, you got to understand, they don't want to go into this real world, real life."
Colorado has still reloaded well on the defensive line with Santana Hopper (Tulane), Sedrick Smith (Maryland), Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State) and other transfers locked in.
Still, the expected loss of Christensen remains disappointing.
Examining Colorado's Transfer Portal Class, National Ranking
Sanders has so far landed just over 40 transfer portal commits, including 11 defensive linemen/edge rushers. Other notable commits to know include wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State), safety Boo Carter (Tennessee) and offensive tackle Bo Hughley (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Colorado's transfer portal class ranks No. 23 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference. With winter workouts now underway in Boulder, "Coach Prime" has so far filled 80 scholarship spots.
