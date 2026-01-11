Tennessee Transfer Boo Carter Brings Versatility and Playmaking to Colorado Defense

The Colorado Buffaloes have put together a strong offseason through the transfer portal, aggressively targeting players to fill immediate needs. After losing nearly all of their defensive starters from last season, rebuilding that side of the ball was never going to be easy.

On Saturday night, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes landed a major addition in Tennessee safety Boo Carter. The four-star defensive back is expected to step in immediately and help stabilize the secondary, likely taking over the vacancy left by Tawfiq Byard.

Byard left the program earlier this offseason, entering the transfer portal before joining the Texas A&M Aggies. His exit cleared the way for Carter, who comes off a strong sophomore season with the Volunteers and could be a key building block for the Buffaloes moving forward.

Recruit Boo Carter visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game. Boo Carter | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carter’s commitment comes just days after Sanders landed another four-star defensive addition in former Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau. Both are expected to be immediate starters, giving Colorado key pieces in the secondary and linebacker corps.

By reloading the secondary and linebacker room, Sanders is making it clear that defense is a top priority. Adding talented players like Carter and Lefau gives Colorado immediate help and raises expectations for a noticeable step forward next season.

Boo Carter Brings Experience and Talent to Colorado’s Defense

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) pulls on his jersey during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff struggled to retain young talent this offseason, but they deserve credit for landing an even bigger prize. Carter is one of the top players available in the transfer portal, and his SEC experience will be a major boost for the Buffaloes’ defense.

Carter’s versatility and playmaking ability give Colorado options in both coverage and run support—something the defense desperately needed. On the field, he provides a dynamic presence who can make an immediate impact at multiple positions.

Last season with the Volunteers, Carter recorded 25 tackles, 16 of them solo, along with three forced fumbles, pass deflections, and a sack. He’s a true hybrid safety, one the Buffaloes can use all over the field to strengthen their secondary.

Tawfiq Byard’s Exit Left Deion Sanders Searching For Answers

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates with Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) after returning a punt during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is losing Byard to the transfer portal a major blow for the Buffaloes, but he was also arguably the team’s best player heading into next season. Pairing Byard with Carter would have created a formidable secondary, making his departure especially tough to absorb.

The Buffaloes' defense struggled last season under Robert Livingston, and losing defensive backs like Byard, Noah King, Preston Hodge, and DJ McKinney makes rebuilding even more urgent. Adding Carter gives the Buffaloes a starting point as they revamp the secondary.

After a 3-9 season following a 9-4 campaign, some roster turnover was expected.

Byard’s decision to join the Aggies isn’t a huge surprise, but with two years of eligibility left, the loss still stings. He was a cornerstone of the Buffaloes’ defense, a player the program could have built around as it reshaped the team.

His departure leaves a big gap that won’t be easy to fill. Landing Carter gives Colorado a foundation to start moving in the right direction.

If Sanders continues to add proven playmakers, the Buffaloes have a real chance to turn a major offseason loss into a step forward next season.