Michael Irvin’s Push for Jordan Seaton Blurs Line Between Support and Competition

The Colorado Buffaloes have had plenty to like about their offseason as they work to reshape the roster for next season. Still, for all the additions made by coach Deion Sanders and his staff, few losses sting more than failing to hold onto star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

Seaton entered the transfer portal Monday night, sending shockwaves through the fan base and even among players still in Boulder. He was one of the rare high-level recruits who stayed committed to Sanders from the start, making his departure feel especially significant.

After a 3–9 season and the loss of several young contributors, keeping Seaton was always going to be difficult. Now he is the top player available in the portal, with bigger programs already lining up to pursue him.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

To make matters worse, one of Sanders’ most vocal supporters, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, has jumped into the conversation on social media, openly pitching Seaton to the Miami Hurricanes.

“If you are going to leave my boy Deion Sanders, you might as well come and see his boy,” Irvin wrote on X.

Seaton’s departure is a reminder that Boulder’s rebuild remains fragile, especially when key players leave. For Sanders, the challenge now is proving that Colorado can not only attract top talent but also keep it long enough to turn potential into real success.

Jordan Seaton Engages With Miami Hurricanes Buzz on Social Media

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A move to the Miami Hurricanes makes plenty of sense for Seaton, given his Florida roots and his time at IMG Academy. With Miami likely to lose offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa to the NFL Draft, Seaton could step in immediately and make an instant impact.

The buzz grew when Seaton responded directly to Michael Irvin on X, showing mutual interest between him and the program. The exchange quickly drew attention online, putting Miami at the center of his recruitment story.

“Meet me up there,” Seaton wrote back.

For Colorado, retaining Seaton was always going to be a challenge, particularly with major programs circling. He is scheduled to visit the LSU Tigers on Thursday, with visits to Miami and the Oregon Ducks likely to follow.

Wherever Seaton lands, his decision will speak volumes about Colorado’s standing in the national recruiting landscape. For Deion Sanders, losing a talent of his caliber only heightens the urgency to shore up the offensive line and find immediate impact players in the trenches.

Michael Irvin’s Push For Jordan Seaton Could Strain Ties With Deion Sanders

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes former receiver Michael Irvin looks on during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The college football landscape has never been more cutthroat. With NIL deals and the transfer portal constantly in flux, talented players are always in demand.

Even so, Seaton’s decision to leave the Buffaloes still surprised fans—and likely some players.

Sanders felt the impact as well. Seaton was one of the biggest recruits in program history, and outside of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, he could be considered Colorado’s most significant recruiting win.

Irvin, along with other former NFL legends, has been one of Sanders’ most consistent supporters. But less than 48 hours after Seaton entered the transfer portal, he publicly made his recruiting pitch.

While it may not harm their personal relationship, the move risks straining ties by blurring the line between support and competition.

Irvin has delivered motivational locker-room speeches and praised Sanders publicly during big wins and media events, highlighting the strength of their bond. His sudden, very public push to recruit Seaton, however, ventures into uncharted territory.

Even close allies can blur the line between encouragement and competition, creating tension in high-stakes situations.

How Sanders and Irvin navigate this moment could set the tone for future interactions in Boulder and beyond. For Colorado, it’s a reminder that even trusted allies can unintentionally complicate a program’s biggest priorities.