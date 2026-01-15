The Running Back Deion Sanders Should Target After Transfer Miss

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has delivered plenty of wins for coach Deion Sanders in the transfer portal, but not every swing has connected. Colorado recently came up short on what could have been a game-changing addition at running back.

Former Texas standout CJ Baxter was firmly on Colorado’s radar and even made a visit to Boulder. Despite that interest, Baxter announced his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats, with the Indiana Hoosiers finishing as the runner-up.

Missing out on Baxter stings, especially as Sanders continues to search for a true workhorse back to stabilize the offense. Still, the portal isn’t empty, and the Buffaloes have room to pivot without forcing a panic move.

Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier runs a drill during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One option that makes sense is former Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier.

He entered the transfer portal shortly after the Spartans parted ways with head coach Jonathan Smith, becoming one of the first backs available this offseason. Frazier is a three-star transfer with two years of eligibility and offers experience without the price tag of a headline name.

Missing on Baxter hurts, but it doesn’t close the door on Colorado finding a tone setter in the run game. If Sanders moves quickly and finds the right fit, this miss could still turn into a quiet offseason win rather than a lingering what-if.

How Makhi Fraizer Could Boost Colorado’s Run Game

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates a run for a first down against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ offense is still in need of a true running back to handle carries under recently hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. He runs the “Go-Go” offense, and having a stable rushing attack is as important as ever.

Even with Sanders and his staff adding talent to the wide receiver room this offseason, bringing in a player like Makhi Fraizer makes a lot of sense. The offense needs a spark, and a reliable running game would help balance it out.

Fraizer rushed for 520 yards and two touchdowns last season while averaging 4.5 yards per carry with the Spartans. He’s the type of low-risk target Sanders and his staff should pursue after missing on CJ Baxter.

Landing Fraizer wouldn’t just fill a spot, but it could give Sanders the consistent ground game it’s been missing. With his experience and physicality, he has the potential to stabilize the backfield and let the Buffaloes’ offense operate at full speed.

Deion Sanders Still Searching for a Workhorse Back to Balance Colorado’s Offense

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With JaQuil Smith and Damian Henderson II added this offseason, Colorado’s backfield still needs help. Running back remains one of the few spots where the Buffaloes haven’t found a clear solution.

Adding a dependable, productive back would help balance the offense and take pressure off quarterback Julian Lewis. Colorado doesn’t necessarily need a splash move, but it does need someone who can handle carries and bring consistency to a room that’s still finding its footing.

That’s where Frazier starts to make sense. He offers experience, physicality, and two years of eligibility, checking important boxes without forcing the staff to overreach in the portal or chase a name that doesn’t fit the roster.

With the transfer market still active, Sanders has a real chance to put the finishing touches on Colorado’s offseason. A timely addition at running back could steady the offense, add balance, and turn this final roster question into a quiet but important win.