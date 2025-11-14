The Most Underutilized Players On Colorado Buffaloes Poised To Break Out
Frustration has defined the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 season.
A team that many thought had Big 12 contender potential has unraveled into a laundry list of busted newcomers and troubled veterans. Even coach Deion Sanders has admitted he missed on many additions, but that the nucleus of a winner remains.
But what makes the Buffaloes' struggles all the more difficult to reckon with is that they've exhausted plenty of options. Colorado's defensive strategy is essentially to deploy as many players as possible to keep bodies fresh and opposing offenses off-balance. However, it has had the opposite effect of its intention.
"Coach Prime" often looks to unlikely sources, and this season has involved the most in a while. But with loss after loss, it's become clear that Colorado may just not have the firepower to compete in Power Four football right now.
Still, several could have warranted closer looks. The Buffs are officially out of tangibles to play for, so does that mean those less familiar faces will get some tread in their tires?
Dallan Hayden, Running Back
Starting the season injured was never Hayden's plan, but he's shown lethal bursts when given fair shakes. Colorado's overall run game has seen a lack of involvement in recent weeks due to high scorelines, but without bowl hopes, time should be spent on re-establishing runners like Hayden.
Over six games, Hayden has just 45 carries for 195 yards (4.3 yards per rush). He combined for 119 against TCU and Iowa State, when Colorado's offensive balance was still a high priority. If he, alongside Micah Welch, is given more ample time to flourish, as too could quarterback Julian Lewis and his offense in general.
Sincere Brown, Wide Receiver
Brought to Boulder with big plays in mind, Brown has created a nice season-ending highlight reel. But with just two games left in his college career, the strong target should see an increased number of deep shots.
Teams may devote more resources to surging wide receivers in Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams, leaving Brown on islands where his speed can win. Brown has just one game since September with more than 27 yards or two catches, so look for the Campbell Fighting Camel transfer to give his all to end the year.
Isaiah Hardge, Wide Receiver
Even as a special teams ace, Hardge hasn't had the numbers he'd want out of a sophomore season. The Florida native has just five catches for 37 yards thus far, without a grab since non-conference play.
While that's partly due to his high usage on punt and kickoff coverage, the talent is there for Hardge to become a trusty pass-catcher. He saw ample time in the spring to hone his receiving skills and is one of the room's most physical and dedicated downfield blockers.
Noah King, Cornerback
A former four-star prospect who transferred in last spring after only a few months with the Kansas State Wildcats, King hasn't seen the field for Colorado this fall. It was always going to be difficult to play consistently as a freshman, but with the Buffs' struggles at outside cornerback, there's nothing to lose by giving him a shot.
Many were excited to see King compete, and he's dealt with injury at points this season, but a season without him would feel incomplete. If the youngster shows promise, there could be better judgment on whether to look at him for a starting job in 2026.
TJ Branch, Safety
Another freshman who has ridden the pine all season, Branch has no reason not to play in Colorado's remaining games. Safety has been a soft spot in the Buffaloes' secondary, and Branch was a standout last spring.
The former Penn State Nittany Lions commit has a redshirt in hand, just like King, but a knocking opportunity. Colorado should turn to Branch and see him out before simply pursuing another veteran replacement for outgoing safety Cater Stoutmire.