New Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Sends Message To Potential Recruits

Unlike his predecessor Pat Shurmur, new Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has so far fully embraced his role as a top recruiter on coach Deion Sanders' staff.

Marion, who earlier this month left his head coaching job at Sacramento State to join the Buffs, utilized the power of social media on Monday to send a powerful message to recruits. On his Instagram story, Marion posted a Colorado highlight video with the caption, "Who's coming to Boulder to ball(?)."

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Folsom Field during the first half between the Arizona State Sun Devils against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's so far easy to see why Marion has developed a reputation as one of college football's top recruiters. He put together the top 2026 high school signing class among FCS programs at Sacramento State before leaving for Colorado and clearly isn't afraid to reach recruits on social media.

Multiple Sacramento State commits reopenedfrom their recruitment following Marion's departure, including new Colorado wide receiver commit Xavier McDonald. A four-star prospect from Mississippi, McDonald is expected to sign with the Buffs in February.

McDonald's younger brother, class of 2027 four-star cornerback Dolph McDonald, also announced his commitment to Colorado soon after Marion's hiring.

Brennan Marion's Approach To Recruiting

Morton wide receiver Xavier McDonald has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this year, Marion opened up on his approach to coaching and recruiting in an interview with Nevada Sports Net.

"For me to be able to give people opportunities and to help change their family's lives and set them up to be winners for life, giving young coaches a shot, giving players a shot, giving people second chances, putting people in a position to win, helping the university from a standpoint of marketing and being on the national stage," Marion told Nevada Sports Net.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Marion, who was UNLV's offensive coordinator from 2023-24, added that he enjoys recruiting prospects "all over the country" with the primary goal of building a winning program.

"To me, it's just always trying to help my team win," Marion said. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to help the people around me, the people here and just win. That's kind of been my calling card of how I've been able to rise in sports."

MORE: Deion Sanders Reportedly Hires Familiar Name As Colorado Running Backs Coach

MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Will Bounce Back From Late-Season Struggles

MORE: Insider Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Colorado's Transfer Portal Mass Exodus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado's 2026 High School Signing Class

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With some late help from Marion, Colorado owns 12 class of 2026 signees and one commit in Xavier McDonald. The recruiting class ranks No. 75 nationally and No. 12 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.