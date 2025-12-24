New Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Sends Message To Potential Recruits
In this story:
Unlike his predecessor Pat Shurmur, new Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has so far fully embraced his role as a top recruiter on coach Deion Sanders' staff.
Marion, who earlier this month left his head coaching job at Sacramento State to join the Buffs, utilized the power of social media on Monday to send a powerful message to recruits. On his Instagram story, Marion posted a Colorado highlight video with the caption, "Who's coming to Boulder to ball(?)."
It's so far easy to see why Marion has developed a reputation as one of college football's top recruiters. He put together the top 2026 high school signing class among FCS programs at Sacramento State before leaving for Colorado and clearly isn't afraid to reach recruits on social media.
Multiple Sacramento State commits reopenedfrom their recruitment following Marion's departure, including new Colorado wide receiver commit Xavier McDonald. A four-star prospect from Mississippi, McDonald is expected to sign with the Buffs in February.
McDonald's younger brother, class of 2027 four-star cornerback Dolph McDonald, also announced his commitment to Colorado soon after Marion's hiring.
Brennan Marion's Approach To Recruiting
Earlier this year, Marion opened up on his approach to coaching and recruiting in an interview with Nevada Sports Net.
"For me to be able to give people opportunities and to help change their family's lives and set them up to be winners for life, giving young coaches a shot, giving players a shot, giving people second chances, putting people in a position to win, helping the university from a standpoint of marketing and being on the national stage," Marion told Nevada Sports Net.
Marion, who was UNLV's offensive coordinator from 2023-24, added that he enjoys recruiting prospects "all over the country" with the primary goal of building a winning program.
"To me, it's just always trying to help my team win," Marion said. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to help the people around me, the people here and just win. That's kind of been my calling card of how I've been able to rise in sports."
Colorado's 2026 High School Signing Class
With some late help from Marion, Colorado owns 12 class of 2026 signees and one commit in Xavier McDonald. The recruiting class ranks No. 75 nationally and No. 12 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.
- Alex Ward, Athlete — Marietta, Georgia
- Domata Peko Jr., Defensive Lineman — Calabasas, California
- Ben Gula, Offensive Lineman — Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Christian Ward, Wide Receiver — Carrollton, Georgia
- Colby Johnson, Linebacker — Sammamish, Washington
- Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker — Newnan, Georgia
- Maurice 'MoJo' Williams Jr., Cornerback — Edna Karr, Louisiana
- Josiah Manu, Offensive Line — Thompson Valley, Colorado
- Carson Crawford, Linebacker — Carthage, Texas
- Xavier Payne, Offensive Line — Jones, Florida
- Preston Ashley, Safety — Brandon, Mississippi
- Braylon Edwards, Defensive Back — Duncanville, Texas
- Xavier McDonald, Wide Receiver (Commit) — Morton, Mississippi
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.