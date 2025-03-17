Deion Sanders Expecting All 32 NFL Teams To Attend Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day
With quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter both expected to participate, the Colorado Buffaloes' annual in-house pro day should be quite the spectacle. Coach Deion Sanders revealed Monday that Colorado's pro day is scheduled for April 4, and he's expecting all 32 NFL teams to attend.
Shedeur and Hunter are both expected first-round picks, but the Buffs have several other draftable prospects looking to boost their stock, including wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, who both participated in the NFL scouting combine in February. Other notable draft prospects from Colorado include wide receiver Will Sheppard, offensive lineman Justin Mayers, safety Shilo Sanders and defensive end BJ Green II.
"We should have all 32 teams in attendance because we got that many players that can flat-out play the game," Deion Sanders said during a press conference Monday.
To make the event even more prominent, "Coach Prime" said the NFL Network "may" televise Colorado's pro day at the school's indoor practice facility.
"We're going to try to put on the best show possible for the fans, as well as these young men, to have them in a capacity (where) they're at peace, they're at home, they can relax and just do what they've been gifted to do," Deion Sanders said. "I'm excited about that, I really am, because I know all 32 teams will be represented here. It's going to be phenomenal for our program."
After not receiving an invite to the NFL combine, Shilo Sanders is expected to showcase his talents at CU's pro day. "Coach Prime" said his second-oldest son is training with new Colorado strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey in preparation.
"Shilo is working his butt off," Deion Sanders said. "I can't wait to see him run the 40 and do his drills because he's been working with Swasey and all that. I can't wait to see how sharp he is."
Prior to CU's pro day on April 4, 13 draft-eligible Buffs are expected to attend the Big 12 Conference's second annual pro day from Tuesday through Thursday at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Over 300 NFL scouts are expected to view the conference pro day and the NFL Network will broadcast portions of the event.
"Coach Prime" shared his appreciation for Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark for putting on the event.
"The Big 12 pro day, I love what they're doing," Deion Sanders said. "We've got the nicest, the coldest darn commissioner in the game to even think of that and allow us to have that for these young men that some of them may not get the opportunity. You know some of the guys because they were high-profile guys, but we got several guys — Herm Smith — that's going to be there that just want an opportunity to put on in front of some of the scouts that's going to be there."
A complete list of players expected to participate in Colorado's pro day has yet to be released.
About two weeks after Colorado's pro day, the Buffs will hold their annual Black and Gold Day spring football game on April 19.