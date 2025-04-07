Tennessee Titans General Manager Impressed By Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter At NFL Showcase
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter performed well at Colorado’s Pro Day on Friday. The Tennessee Titans were present at Colorado Pro Day and their general manager Mike Borgonzi spoke to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt about what they saw with Sanders and Hunter.
Tennessee Titans General Manager On Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
“Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis, and Travis, everything you see on film, he is one of the twitchiest athletes I’ve ever seen. He’s impressive,” Borgonzi said. “It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout and the two-minute drill after. It just confirms a lot go stuff you saw on tape.”
Tennessee owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft later this month. After the Pro Day, the Titans and Sanders agreed to cancel their private workout that was set for April 9. The projected pick for the Titans at No. 1 is Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. This team needs a quarterback and if they are set on one that isn’t named Sanders, all signs point to Ward being the pick.
It would be surprising to the Titans not take a quarterback No. 1. If they decided they didn’t like any of the quarterbacks, trading down is a possibility. In that instance, Travis Hunter could be one of the best available players by the time they pick, depending on where in the first round they landed.
Shedeur spoke after the Pro Day and said that he thinks he’s the top quarterback, but made it clear he doesn’t care which franchise ends up selecting him.
“I feel like I’m the No. 1 quarterback,” Sanders said. “Whatever situation and whatever franchise believes in me, and gives me the opportunity, I’ll be excited to go…Whoever drafts me, whatever pick, it truly doesn’t matter to me. I know who I am and I know what I bring to the table. Whoever sees the value in that will be very lucky to get me.”
Deion Sanders: "I Think We Have the Most Qualified Guys in the Draft"
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders not surprisingly is high on both his guys that are projected to be first rounders; Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter.
“I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft. They are not a risk,’ Sanders said. “Shedeur has been doing it year after year after after year. Shedeur has led college football in this, this and this. Travis, ain’t nobody like Travis.”
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter each brought home some big accolades and hardware last season. Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while Hunter won the 2025 Heisman Trophy.