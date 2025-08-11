Buffs Beat

NFL Insider Reveals Harsh Reality for Shedeur Sanders After Preseason Debut

Despite a strong first outing, an NFL insider says Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Sheduer Sanders still faces an uphill battle to climb Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart this preseason despite the former Colorado Buffaloes star's performance so far.

Thomas Gorski

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes made their presence felt in week 1 of the NFL preseason, but no one stood out more than Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders

Listed as the Cleveland Browns’ fourth quarterback, he stepped into a surprise starting role Friday against the Carolina Panthers — and he didn’t waste the chance.

With other Cleveland quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel sidelined and veteran Joe Flacco resting, Sanders played three quarters, going 14-of-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Ba
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

He showed poise in the pocket, delivered crisp throws under pressure, and even flashed his mobility to extend plays — looking far more like a seasoned pro than a fifth-round rookie fighting for snaps.

It was exactly the kind of performance that turns heads in August, though Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to move him up the depth chart just yet. After the game, Stefanski gave an update on the quarterback competition.

“Yeah, we're really just focused on developing our players,” Stefanski said. “We're in evaluation mode. I'm pleased with where the guys are, but I'm not diving into the quarterback competition.”

Sanders delivered a statement performance, but the quarterback race is far from settled. In the NFL, one hot night in August isn’t always enough to climb the depth chart.

NFL Insider Sheds Light on Browns QB Battle

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the huddle in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite Sanders’ strong showing, The Athletic’s Zac Jackson reported that Joe Flacco remains the clear favorite for the starting job, while Sanders still sits behind Gabriel in the eyes of the coaching staff.

“Gabriel is ahead of Sanders in the eyes of the coaching staff, but rarely in training camp has that position matched what we’ve seen on the field,” Jackson wrote. “If [Kenny] Pickett and Gabriel return to full participation, it’s impossible to predict how reps will be split this week. Stefanski, as is his trademark, won’t answer questions about his plans or any player’s potential availability.”

Preseason games tell only part of the story. From what insiders say, the Browns are weighing things beyond just what happens on the field, which is likely why Gabriel still holds a slight edge over Sanders.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason

MORE: Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Latest Update on Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Competition

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Latest Commitment

Has Sanders Done Enough to Pass Gabriel on the Depth Chart?

Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws under pressure from Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (33) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

One strong preseason game can’t rewrite the narrative, especially when you consider that Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry drafted Gabriel two rounds ahead of Sanders. 

That draft position carries weight, and Sanders will need to prove a lot more in the coming weeks to leapfrog Gabriel on the depth chart.

It makes sense for veterans Flacco and Pickett to be ahead of Sanders, but if Gabriel doesn’t get fully healthy soon, it’s hard to imagine Sanders not moving past him. 

The next two preseason games will be crucial — especially since the Browns could keep all four quarterbacks on the roster.

How Sanders Can Sway Stefanski and the Browns’ Coaching Staff

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs the offense during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As tough as it sounds, Sanders’ draft status might continue to hold him back. 

Being a fifth-round pick means he’s facing an uphill battle, especially with Gabriel taken two rounds before him — a clear sign of the team’s confidence in the former Duck. This isn’t just a Cleveland thing. 

Across the NFL, teams tend to give more weight to where a player was drafted than sometimes they probably should. It’s not always fair, but that’s just how the business works.

For Sanders, one good game isn’t enough. He’s got to keep showing up, both in practice and in games. He should get more time against the Eagles this week — a perfect chance to make his case.

Gabriel’s game time is still up in the air, so Sanders just has to be ready to jump in. If he wants to stick on the coaches’ radar, he needs to show up and play solid again when it counts.

feed

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football