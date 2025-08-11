NFL Insider Reveals Harsh Reality for Shedeur Sanders After Preseason Debut
The Colorado Buffaloes made their presence felt in week 1 of the NFL preseason, but no one stood out more than Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders.
Listed as the Cleveland Browns’ fourth quarterback, he stepped into a surprise starting role Friday against the Carolina Panthers — and he didn’t waste the chance.
With other Cleveland quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel sidelined and veteran Joe Flacco resting, Sanders played three quarters, going 14-of-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
He showed poise in the pocket, delivered crisp throws under pressure, and even flashed his mobility to extend plays — looking far more like a seasoned pro than a fifth-round rookie fighting for snaps.
It was exactly the kind of performance that turns heads in August, though Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to move him up the depth chart just yet. After the game, Stefanski gave an update on the quarterback competition.
“Yeah, we're really just focused on developing our players,” Stefanski said. “We're in evaluation mode. I'm pleased with where the guys are, but I'm not diving into the quarterback competition.”
Sanders delivered a statement performance, but the quarterback race is far from settled. In the NFL, one hot night in August isn’t always enough to climb the depth chart.
NFL Insider Sheds Light on Browns QB Battle
Despite Sanders’ strong showing, The Athletic’s Zac Jackson reported that Joe Flacco remains the clear favorite for the starting job, while Sanders still sits behind Gabriel in the eyes of the coaching staff.
“Gabriel is ahead of Sanders in the eyes of the coaching staff, but rarely in training camp has that position matched what we’ve seen on the field,” Jackson wrote. “If [Kenny] Pickett and Gabriel return to full participation, it’s impossible to predict how reps will be split this week. Stefanski, as is his trademark, won’t answer questions about his plans or any player’s potential availability.”
Preseason games tell only part of the story. From what insiders say, the Browns are weighing things beyond just what happens on the field, which is likely why Gabriel still holds a slight edge over Sanders.
Has Sanders Done Enough to Pass Gabriel on the Depth Chart?
One strong preseason game can’t rewrite the narrative, especially when you consider that Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry drafted Gabriel two rounds ahead of Sanders.
That draft position carries weight, and Sanders will need to prove a lot more in the coming weeks to leapfrog Gabriel on the depth chart.
It makes sense for veterans Flacco and Pickett to be ahead of Sanders, but if Gabriel doesn’t get fully healthy soon, it’s hard to imagine Sanders not moving past him.
The next two preseason games will be crucial — especially since the Browns could keep all four quarterbacks on the roster.
How Sanders Can Sway Stefanski and the Browns’ Coaching Staff
As tough as it sounds, Sanders’ draft status might continue to hold him back.
Being a fifth-round pick means he’s facing an uphill battle, especially with Gabriel taken two rounds before him — a clear sign of the team’s confidence in the former Duck. This isn’t just a Cleveland thing.
Across the NFL, teams tend to give more weight to where a player was drafted than sometimes they probably should. It’s not always fair, but that’s just how the business works.
For Sanders, one good game isn’t enough. He’s got to keep showing up, both in practice and in games. He should get more time against the Eagles this week — a perfect chance to make his case.
Gabriel’s game time is still up in the air, so Sanders just has to be ready to jump in. If he wants to stick on the coaches’ radar, he needs to show up and play solid again when it counts.