NFL Insider On Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Quarterback Competition: 'Wide Open'
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Although Sanders is a day-three pick and the Browns’ have a crowded quarterback room, the competition is wide open in Cleveland.
Sanders is joining veteran quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel. In a busy quarterback room, it will be a battle for Sanders to move up the depth chart, but not impossible.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show that while veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is the projected starter, anything can happen with the Browns quarterback room leading up to the 2025 season.
“Joe Flacco has the leg up because the coaches know him because he knows the system, he’s functioned in that offense before,” Pelissero said. “Gone to the playoffs with him, he knows that he can trust Joe.”
Flacco was on the Brown’s roster in 2023 when the team signed him in the middle of the season. He joined the team and adapted to Brown’s coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense quickly. He led Cleveland to the playoffs despite being the fourth quarterback to start for the Browns that season.
The veteran quarterback played five regular season games, passing for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. Flacco spent the 2024 season with the Colts before signing with the Browns in 2025.
“Realistically, Joe’s probably not starting 17 games this year. You know, he’s been a very durable quarterback through the course of his career, but, the odds that at 41 years old, I believe he is, that he’s going to play the entire season, you probably say that’s an unlikely scenario,” Pelissero continued.
“So, based on what I hear, it sounds like it’s wide open, it sounds like they’re going in with open minds into this competition," he said.
No matter where Sanders was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, he is working hard on the field to prove himself. During Rookie Minicamp, Sanders was one of the last to exit the field. With five quarterbacks on the roster and being the second quarterback the Browns drafted this year, he has his work cut out for him.
Sanders is coming off a strong season with the Colorado Buffaloes. He passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. Sanders was sacked 42 times, but threw accurately and avoided turnovers to the best of his ability. While he still has to grow as a player, there is a high upside with Sanders.
The Browns may have many quarterbacks on the roster, but Watson’s status is up in the air as he recovers from an injury and the team could look to trade one of the players. Cleveland has started nine quarterbacks over the last two seasons. Between injuries, potential trades, and giving each player an opportunity to compete, the Browns’ quarterback room is wide open.
The Browns used a draft pick on Sanders, which shows that the team wanted the former Colorado quarterback on the roster in 2025 no matter who else they signed. Whether it is in week one or towards the end of the season, there is a chance Sanders will start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025.