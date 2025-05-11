Shedeur Sanders Proves Work Ethic At Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has officially begun practicing as a Cleveland Brown. The Browns' rookie minicamp began on May 9 and will continue through May 11. It has just been one day of practice and Sanders is already demonstrating the effort he is giving the team.
Not only did Sanders put in the work during practice, he has been one of the last players to leave the field. In doing so, he is showing the team and those watching that he is dedicated to improving his skills ahead of his rookie season. Sanders is looking to put in as much work as he can to earn a roster spot in a crowded quarterback room.
On the first and second day of minicamp, Sanders stayed on the field after practice, putting in extra work with wide receivers.
Sanders was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His draft fall puts a chip on his shoulder, as he is looking to prove the doubters wrong.
In the third round of the draft, the Browns selected former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Drafting two quarterbacks has fueled discussions on which rookie will be higher on the depth chart in 2025.
While it is only the start of rookie minicamp, and there are still several months before the start of the 2025 season, Sanders is already looking sharp on the field. ESPN Cleveland Browns Insider Brad Stainbrook posted on social media that while it is just day one, Sanders is already looking like the sharper quarterback compared to Gabriel.
Sanders threw a couple of touchdown passes during drills, including one to end the day. Afterward, Sanders stayed on the field for a while to get some extra practice. According to ESPN NFL reporter Kimberly Martin, Sanders and Gabriel in individual drills split about three dozen reps.
“I wouldn’t look into anything. You’ll see the whole weekend and going through the spring,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in his press conference Friday.
While all eyes will be on the quarterback competition, it will be difficult to get any information through the number of reps each quarterback is getting this spring. The newly drafted quarterbacks have just arrived, and the Browns staff is learning more about them as players each day.
In addition to Sanders and Gabriel, the Browns will have returning quarterback Dashaun Watson on the roster. Watson is recovering from an injury with his 2025 status up in the air.
At the start of free agency, the Browns traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett’s time with the Steelers was not a success, and he spent the 2024 season as the backup in Philadelphia.
The Browns also brought in a veteran, signing quarterback Joe Flacco, who has been in the league since 2008. In 2023, Flacco signed with the Browns and helped lead the team to the playoffs. In 2024, Flacco signed with the Colts, starting in six games. Flacco is coming in as the veteran, who will likely get the start, but with a crowded quarterback room, any quarterback could see the field at some point in 2025.
While Gabriel was drafted two rounds earlier than Sanders, the Browns will give both quarterbacks an equal chance to compete. Whether it be for a higher spot on the depth chart or a potential trade candidate down the line, anything can happen with the quarterback position in 2025.
Sanders is already putting in the work in Cleveland to prove himself, and will likely continue to do so throughout the year.