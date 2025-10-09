Former NFL Stars Call Out Colorado’s Quarterback Inconsistency, NIL Hurdles
The Colorado Buffaloes continue to find new ways to make things harder on themselves.
After blowing a double-digit lead to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night, they slipped to 2–4 on the season. The loss only added fuel to the growing conversation surrounding the program — and this time, some of the biggest names in football joined in.
NFL greats Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco and Johnny Manziel all chimed in on Club Shay Shay, mentioning NIL limitations and a lack of consistent quarterback play as glaring issues for Colorado.
When voices like these are heard, it indicates just how loud the noise around this program has become.
Meanwhile, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was dealing with a much heavier concern. Days after the loss, Sanders faced another health scare — something he’s battled through several times before.
By Tuesday, Sanders was back where he usually is — on the field with his guys, moving around like nothing happened. It didn’t solve Colorado’s problems overnight, but his presence has a way of setting the tone.
When Prime’s in the building, everyone knows it.
NFL Voices Call Out Colorado For NIL and Quarterback Struggles
Sharpe didn't hold back in his criticism of the team's loss to the Horned Frogs.
“CU was up 14-nothing and all of a sudden, Salter was like I don’t want everyone to lose interest in this game,” Sharpe said. “So let me make it interesting. He was throwing picks like Oprah was giving away cars.”
Manziel pointed to quarterback play as the biggest piece missing since Shedeur Sanders left for the NFL, highlighting how the Buffaloes haven’t found the consistency needed at the most important position in sports.
“They truly missing Shedeur right now,” Manziel said. “They’re missing consistent quarterback play like that really badly. I think for me and having the relationship that I have with Prime and wanting him to be successful, it is tough to sit here and witness their struggles.”
Their comments echo what’s becoming increasingly obvious. Without steady quarterback play and the NIL backing to compete with top programs, Colorado’s ceiling this season may be closer to survival mode than true contention.
Deion Sanders Faces Big 12 Reality
The Big 12 isn’t usually thought of as one of the top conferences, still trailing the Big Ten and SEC when it comes to competition. Even with Sanders in Boulder, it’s not necessarily the first stop for top recruits.
Sharpe also highlighted how NIL challenges make Sanders’ job even tougher.
“You have to realize that CU is not one of these top-10 to top-15 programs that people are dying to come to,” Sharpe said.
Despite all the flash and hype, the Buffaloes are staring at the harsh reality of life in the Big 12 Conference. Sanders can get people to believe, but if the program can’t keep up with the NIL firepower of its competitors, the hill back to relevance will only get steeper.