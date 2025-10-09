Buffs Beat

Former NFL Stars Call Out Colorado’s Quarterback Inconsistency, NIL Hurdles

Ex-NFL stars Shannon Sharpe, Johnny Manziel, and Chad Ochocinco weighed in on the Colorado Buffaloes' recent struggles, pointing to inconsistent quarterback play and limited NIL resources. Their comments show just how loud the noise around the Buffaloes has become.

Thomas Gorski

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to find new ways to make things harder on themselves.

After blowing a double-digit lead to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night, they slipped to 2–4 on the season. The loss only added fuel to the growing conversation surrounding the program — and this time, some of the biggest names in football joined in.

NFL greats Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco and Johnny Manziel all chimed in on Club Shay Shay, mentioning NIL limitations and a lack of consistent quarterback play as glaring issues for Colorado.

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Johnny Manziel Chad Ochocinco Shannon Sharpe Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hug following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

When voices like these are heard, it indicates just how loud the noise around this program has become.

Meanwhile, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was dealing with a much heavier concern. Days after the loss, Sanders faced another health scare — something he’s battled through several times before. 

By Tuesday, Sanders was back where he usually is — on the field with his guys, moving around like nothing happened. It didn’t solve Colorado’s problems overnight, but his presence has a way of setting the tone. 

When Prime’s in the building, everyone knows it.

MORE: Why It's Time Deion Sanders Starts Julian Lewis At Quarterback For Colorado

MORE: Undercover Police, Other Changes Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field

MORE: Deion Sanders’ Blood Clots Update Revives a Painful Chapter From His Past

NFL Voices Call Out Colorado For NIL and Quarterback Struggles

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Johnny Manziel Chad Ochocinco Shannon Sharpe Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Sharpe didn't hold back in his criticism of the team's loss to the Horned Frogs.

“CU was up 14-nothing and all of a sudden, Salter was like I don’t want everyone to lose interest in this game,” Sharpe said. “So let me make it interesting. He was throwing picks like Oprah was giving away cars.”

Manziel pointed to quarterback play as the biggest piece missing since Shedeur Sanders left for the NFL, highlighting how the Buffaloes haven’t found the consistency needed at the most important position in sports.

“They truly missing Shedeur right now,” Manziel said. “They’re missing consistent quarterback play like that really badly. I think for me and having the relationship that I have with Prime and wanting him to be successful, it is tough to sit here and witness their struggles.”

Their comments echo what’s becoming increasingly obvious. Without steady quarterback play and the NIL backing to compete with top programs, Colorado’s ceiling this season may be closer to survival mode than true contention.

Deion Sanders Faces Big 12 Reality

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Johnny Manziel Chad Ochocinco Shannon Sharpe Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Big 12 isn’t usually thought of as one of the top conferences, still trailing the Big Ten and SEC when it comes to competition. Even with Sanders in Boulder, it’s not necessarily the first stop for top recruits.

Sharpe also highlighted how NIL challenges make Sanders’ job even tougher.

“You have to realize that CU is not one of these top-10 to top-15 programs that people are dying to come to,” Sharpe said.

Despite all the flash and hype, the Buffaloes are staring at the harsh reality of life in the Big 12 Conference. Sanders can get people to believe, but if the program can’t keep up with the NIL firepower of its competitors, the hill back to relevance will only get steeper.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football