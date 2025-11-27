Why A Trade Would Make Perfect Sense For Shedeur Sanders
Now heading into his second career start with the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders may be auditioning for his future as an NFL quarterback.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star's role in Cleveland remains murky with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Deshaun Watson also in the quarterback room, and an offseason trade may be best for both sides. While appearing on the "Up & Adams Show," former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert floated the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers as potential trade destinations for Sanders.
"I think Shedeur is auditioning for other teams right now," Benkert said. "The Browns? Who the heck knows what that looks like? I could see Shedeur, having true being groomed, operate well in that Lions offense. I could see him operate well in (49ers coach Kyle) Shanahan's offense. I think that Shedeur is built for that kind of scheme as a point guard with a little bit of upside as a scrambler."
Shedeur Sanders Shines In NFL Debut
A former projected first-round draft pick, Sanders fell to the fifth round and has since battled for a starting opportunity. That chance finally came on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, as Sanders stepped in for Gabriel, who was still in concussion protocol. With his father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, Shedeur threw for 209 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 24-10 win.
"I love that he looked like he was having fun," Benkert said. "He had a control of the offense. The interception that he threw, in my opinion, was a really good play by the D-end, a former UVA Wahoo in Charles Snowden. But he was able to make plays with his feet... I really like his ability on the run."
In his final season with the Buffs last year, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing a Colorado-record 74 percent of his passes. All signs pointed to Sanders becoming an early first-round pick, but he ultimately fell to the No. 144 overall pick. Five other quarterbacks were selected ahead of Sanders, including Gabriel.
"He's got everything it takes," Benkert said. "He obviously could've been more of a top of the line draft pick, but I also think media is changing now, players are changing, and you're allowed to be a little more yourself than you were 10 years ago."
In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Bri Amaranthus, "Coach Prime" agreed that his youngest son has what it takes to succeed in the NFL. Shedeur excelled in his transition from FCS Jackson State to Colorado and is beginning to do the same with his new Cleveland team.
"Shedeur is special. He’s got that poise, that work ethic, and that focus you need at the next level—we don’t call him GROWN for no reason," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus. "The NFL is a whole different world, but I know he’s built for it."
Shedeur Sanders Set To Face San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed earlier this week that Sanders will start for the 3-8 Browns in Sunday's home game against the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately for Sanders, the 49ers have a subpar passing defense, which allows an average of 241.8 yards per game (26th in the NFL).
Sanders' first career start at Huntington Bank Field is set for 11 a.m. MT on CBS.