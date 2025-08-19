Does Florida State Regret Not Hiring Deion Sanders? Paul Finebaum's Bold Take
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will kick off his third season in Boulder when the Buffaloes host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29. Sanders took over a 1-11 Colorado team in 2023. Two years later, Colorado won nine games.
Could Deion Sanders have this type of success at a program in the SEC?
Paul Finebaum: "Deion Is A Change Agent"
SEC Network sportscaster Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s First Take. Finebaum spoke about Deion Sanders and if he believes he could be to uplift a program in the SEC like he has done with Colorado.
“I think so, and the reason I think so is that he has shown what he can do when he has talent. He has shown an ability to recruit talent to get people to want to come to his program,” Finebaum said. “Last year when they won (nine) games and they had a successful season, it was the best season they had since 2016.”
Finebaum says Sanders is doing more with less in Boulder. If he were to be hired at a big-time SEC program and even his alma mater Florida State, who says he couldn’t do better than the coaches that are there right now.
“Just imagine is he was in Tuscaloosa? What if it were him coaching at Texas A&M, with that oil money?” Finebaum said. “What if Florida State had gone after him? Not to say their coach didn’t do a damn good job, at least a couple years back, but my goodness, that’s where he wanted to go.”
Finebaum added that Sanders is a “change agent” and here is without a doubt a lot of schools with regret that they didn’t pursue him.
“Deion is a change agent,” Finebaum said. “There are a lot for schools that passed on Deion Sanders and deep down, I bet their fanbase regret it.”
Deion Sanders Brings Life To Colorado Football Program
The Colorado Buffaloes football program was in disarray when Deion Sanders was hired prior to the 2023 season. Sanders had just finished up another successful season with the Jackson State Wildcats of the FCS. In his three seasons there, Sanders led the Wildcats to an overall record of 27-6.
When he got to Boulder, Sanders took over at the helm for a Colorado team straight off a 1-11 record in the 2022 season. In year one, they took a step forward and went 4-8. Year two was another massive step in the right direction, finishing with a record of 9-4.
Furthermore, Sanders has brought excitement and attention to this Colorado program that it hasn’t seen in decades if not ever. Season tickets are sold out for third consecutive season, the Buffaloes are one of the highest rated college programs to watch on television, and even the applications and enrollment has skyrocketed since Sanders got there.