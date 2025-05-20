Pittsburgh Steelers Star Cam Heyward Takes Shot At Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
The Cleveland Browns selected former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was a fifth-round pick, joining a crowded quarterback room of five players. With many quarterbacks, there is a lot for the Browns to figure out ahead of the 2025 season.
The Browns quarterback room, in addition to Sanders, features veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, and third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel. With many quarterbacks and not a clear No. 1, there is much speculation on who will start when the NFL season begins.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward hosts a podcast, “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.” In a recent episode, Heyward did not pass up the opportunity to make fun of the Browns’ quarterback room.
“You don’t know what’s going on in Cleveland at the quarterback position. But you still have a lot of respect for guys like [Joe] Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel - uh, how many different quarterbacks we got over there?” Heyward said.
While respectful towards the players themselves, Heyward could not pass up the chance to make fun of a division rival’s quarterback situation. In the Browns’ schedule release video, Cleveland called the Steelers a dumpster fire, which Heyward called them out for.
“I know [the Browns] called us a dumpster fire today, but I’m trying to figure out how many quarterbacks we got over there,” Heyward continued.
While Heyward took shots at the Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the opposite issue as Cleveland. While the Browns have multiple players to pick from to start, the Steelers have a lot of uncertainty surrounding the position. There are three quarterbacks rostered Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and Will Howard. There is still the chance that the Steelers sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but there are no guarantees.
Ahead of the NFL Draft, the Steelers were one of the teams many expected to draft Sanders in the first round. Instead, the former Colorado quarterback is playing for an AFC North rival. Sanders could end up playing against one of the teams that passed on him twice every season.
Flacco is projected to be the starter in 2025 as the veteran who has played on the Browns with coach Kevin Stefanski. Despite the projection, each quarterback will have a chance to compete and have the chance to see the field at some point in the season.
The Browns taking two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft did cause a conversation on which rookie would be higher on the depth chart. Though Flacco may start week one, a younger quarterback will likely take the mantle as the starter whether it is this season or the next.
Cleveland may also use having five quarterbacks on the roster to their advantage. Ahead of the season or during, quarterbacks could face an injury causing teams to need to look for a trade. The Browns have three veterans and two rookies that teams can call for ahead of the trade deadline
The Browns have started nine quarterbacks in the last two seasons. Cleveland could look to switch up the starting quarterback if the season is not trending in the right direction, or if injuries occur. By the end of the season, there is a high possibility Sanders will start in at least one game.