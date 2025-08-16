Three Major Predictions For Colorado Buffaloes' Third Season Under Deion Sanders
Year 3 of the coach Deion Sanders era in Boulder is nearly here. In less than two weeks' time, the new-look Colorado Buffaloes will open their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Boulder.
As fall camp winds down, a few things have become clear, including Colorado's desire to run the ball more. The Buffs have yet to name their starting quarterback, but their offensive and defensive lines appear ready to shine and the secondary remains sound.
With the stage now set, below are three major predictions for Colorado's 2025 season:
Omarion Miller Leads Big 12 In Receiving Yards
After missing the second half of last season with a lower-body injury, wide receiver Omarion Miller is now healthy and appears stronger than ever in fall camp. Miller has shown flashes of his immense talent over the past two seasons, but he'll now get an opportunity to shine fully with Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and others now in the NFL.
“I see a totally different man in Omarion now than I saw two years ago when I got here,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said earlier in fall camp. “And I think that’s going to help.”
Miller recorded just over 200 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons at Colorado, including 196 against the USC Trojans in 2023 and 145 against the Kansas State Wildcats last year. Staying healthy and finding consistency will be key for Miller to lead the Big 12 in receiving yards.
Kaidon Salter Thrives In Starting Role
"Coach Prime" hasn't announced his decision yet, but all signs point to Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter winning the starting quarterback job over freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub. Salter has proven capable in practice and brings a dual-threat element to Colorado's offense for the first time in years.
If the Buffs can get their run game going around DeKalon Taylor, Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch, Salter has all the talent to thrive. Colorado's offensive line, led by left tackle Jordan Seaton, should also be improved, and the Buffs feature plenty of playmakers on the outside.
Final Record Prediction For 2025 Colorado Buffaloes
If strong play in the trenches truly wins games in the Big 12, Colorado should be just fine next season. There's no reason for the Buffs to start any worse than 3-1 with opening games against Georgia Tech, Delaware, Houston and Wyoming, and their remaining Big 12 slate features should-win games against Arizona and West Virginia. From there, Colorado needs only three more wins to reach my final regular season record prediction of 8-4.
"Coach Prime" and the Buffs should land a decent bowl game with eight wins, putting Colorado in position to win its first postseason game since 2004.