Preston Hodge Offers Insight Into Why Colorado Buffaloes Have Struggled Defensively
While there's still plenty of time to improve, the Colorado Buffaloes' defense has taken a considerable step back through three games this season.
Defensive linemen are losing often at the point of attack, and coach Deion Sanders has found little consistency from his linebackers and defensive backs outside of DJ McKinney. After Friday's 36-20 loss to the Houston Cougars, Colorado's defense has now allowed 430 yards of total offense per game, including over 200 yards rushing.
Consequently, the Buffs are now 1-2 and without many answers heading into next week's matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys.
Preston Hodge Offers Explanation
Like many of his defensive teammates, nickelback Preston Hodge hasn't played to his abilities early this season. The veteran owns 13 total tackles and two passes defended through three games, but has largely struggled in certain coverages.
Hodge opened up on Colorado's inability to slow dual-threat quarterbacks following Friday's loss, which saw Houston's Conner Weigman rush for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
"We play a lot of man," Hodge said, per BuffZone's Brian Howell. "When we play man, us as DBs, can't see the quarterback, so we have to trust that our defensive line can do their assignment, stay in their gap. That is all it comes down to, is everybody on the front line just staying in their gaps."
Two weeks prior, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King found even more success with his legs against Colorado's defense, rushing for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Things could've gone a lot worse against Georgia Tech, too, if it weren't for three early turnovers.
Search For Consistency
Part of Colorado's problem on defense has been lack of consistency, which has resulted in a constant rotation of players at every position group. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston has essentially been asked to lead a different-looking unit just about every drive.
"They are looking for consistency," Hodge said. "That is the reason why they are always rotating guys because we need them to get in there and be consistent."
Still, Hodge holds confidence that Colorado's defense will soon find success.
"We have to lift each other up and keep each other's confidence up," Hodge said. "We still have a lot of games left in this season. It is nowhere near close to over. So we have to stay close. We're a brotherhood. That is what wins games, that bond."
Defensive Standouts At Houston
In an otherwise rough performance defensively, safety Tawfiq Byard and defensive end Alexander McPherson emerged as possible answers for "Coach Prime" moving forward. Byard, a transfer from South Florida, recorded a team-high 14 total tackles, and the freshman McPherson had two tackles and half a sack.
Byard and McPherson have both proven worthy of a starting role against the Wyoming Cowboys.