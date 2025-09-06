Live Score Updates: Julian Lewis To Make Colorado Buffaloes Debut vs. Delaware Blue Hens
BOULDER — Colorado Buffaloes fans will get a glimpse into the future on Saturday as former five-star prospect Julian "JuJu" Lewis will make his college football debut against the Delaware Blue Hens.
While Kaidon Salter is largely expected to get the start at quarterback, the freshman Lewis could see significant playing time off the bench. Coach Deion Sanders shared earlier this week that Lewis will play regardless of how the game develops.
"He's playing this week for sure," Sanders said. "I know what I'm gonna see. You just don't know what you're gonna see."
This article will be updated throughout Colorado's Week 2 showdown against Delaware:
Notable Buffs Not In Uniform
Defensive end Samuel Okunlola, wide receiver Omarion Miller, defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot, running back Dallan Hayden, safety Terrance Love and linebacker Kylan Salter are among those not in uniform for Colorado.
What To Know About Julian Lewis
Born in 2007, Julian Lewis played only three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia before enrolling early at CU. The two-time Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year was initially committed to the USC Trojans but flipped to Colorado last November.
Lewis went 39-4 as Carrollton's starting quarterback, throwing for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns.
Although Lewis has impressed many in Boulder with his maturity, "Coach Prime" hopes to develop his prized quarterback at a safe pace, which has been made possible by Salter.
"First of all, I gotta protect this kid," Sanders said on CBS Colorado's "Coach Prime's Playbook." "This kid is 17 years darn old. I gotta really make sure he's successful. You can't throw him out there and the next thing you know, you guys out there watching are eating him alive on social media. He's never been through that. I gotta make sure I protect this kid as well as make sure he's ready to go out there and do what he's capable of doing."
MORE: Deion Sanders Joins List of Highest-Paid Coaches Facing Scrutiny After Colorado Defeat
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?
MORE: Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father
MORE: Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program
Closer Look At Delaware Blue Hens
Led by coach Ryan Carty, Delaware will be playing in only its second game as an FBS program. The Blue Hens were a top FCS program, highlighted by a 2003 national championship, before moving to the Conference USA earlier this year.
Quarterback Nick Minicucci, who relieved the injured Zach Marker in last week's win over Delaware State, should challenge Colorado with his legs and capable right arm. Other Blue Hens to watch include running back Jo Silver, wide receiver Jake Thaw, safety KT Seay and linebacker Gavin Moul.