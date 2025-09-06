Buffs Beat

Live Score Updates: Julian Lewis To Make Colorado Buffaloes Debut vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" is set to make his college football debut in the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 2 matchup against the Delaware Blue Hens. Stay here for live updates from Boulder as Lewis looks to help the Buffs earn their first win of the season.

Jack Carlough

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects.
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Colorado Buffaloes fans will get a glimpse into the future on Saturday as former five-star prospect Julian "JuJu" Lewis will make his college football debut against the Delaware Blue Hens.

While Kaidon Salter is largely expected to get the start at quarterback, the freshman Lewis could see significant playing time off the bench. Coach Deion Sanders shared earlier this week that Lewis will play regardless of how the game develops.

"He's playing this week for sure," Sanders said. "I know what I'm gonna see. You just don't know what you're gonna see."

Live Updates Julian Lewis Colorado Buffaloes Debut Delaware Blue Hens Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Quarterback Football Folsom
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This article will be updated throughout Colorado's Week 2 showdown against Delaware:

Notable Buffs Not In Uniform

Defensive end Samuel Okunlola, wide receiver Omarion Miller, defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot, running back Dallan Hayden, safety Terrance Love and linebacker Kylan Salter are among those not in uniform for Colorado.

What To Know About Julian Lewis

Live Updates Julian Lewis Colorado Buffaloes Debut Delaware Blue Hens Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Quarterback Football Folsom
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Born in 2007, Julian Lewis played only three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia before enrolling early at CU. The two-time Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year was initially committed to the USC Trojans but flipped to Colorado last November.

Lewis went 39-4 as Carrollton's starting quarterback, throwing for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns.

Although Lewis has impressed many in Boulder with his maturity, "Coach Prime" hopes to develop his prized quarterback at a safe pace, which has been made possible by Salter.

"First of all, I gotta protect this kid," Sanders said on CBS Colorado's "Coach Prime's Playbook." "This kid is 17 years darn old. I gotta really make sure he's successful. You can't throw him out there and the next thing you know, you guys out there watching are eating him alive on social media. He's never been through that. I gotta make sure I protect this kid as well as make sure he's ready to go out there and do what he's capable of doing."

MORE: Deion Sanders Joins List of Highest-Paid Coaches Facing Scrutiny After Colorado Defeat

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?

MORE: Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father

MORE: Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program

Closer Look At Delaware Blue Hens

Live Updates Julian Lewis Colorado Buffaloes Debut Delaware Blue Hens Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Quarterback Football Folsom
Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci (4) slips to the turf as Albany linebacker Dontae Lunan closes in during the second quarter of the Blue Hens' 28-14 win at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Led by coach Ryan Carty, Delaware will be playing in only its second game as an FBS program. The Blue Hens were a top FCS program, highlighted by a 2003 national championship, before moving to the Conference USA earlier this year.

Quarterback Nick Minicucci, who relieved the injured Zach Marker in last week's win over Delaware State, should challenge Colorado with his legs and capable right arm. Other Blue Hens to watch include running back Jo Silver, wide receiver Jake Thaw, safety KT Seay and linebacker Gavin Moul.

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football