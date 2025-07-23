When Will Cleveland Browns Name Starting Quarterback? Latest On Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is only weeks away from naming his starting quarterback to begin the 2025 season.
Rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are the underdogs in a battle against veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, who each joined the Browns earlier this offseason. All four are currently in Berea, Ohio, for the start of Cleveland's preseason training camp.
In the eyes of Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski may settle on a starting quarterback soon after the Browns' Week 2 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16. Cleveland's final preseason game will come against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23, but the Browns may want to have their quarterback competition finalized at that point.
"By the time the Browns practice against the Eagles on Aug. 13 and 14, it will be easier to see which way the Browns are leaning," Cabot wrote. "The QB1 in those practices has a good chance to be the Week 1 starter, although the Browns will get some good data from the second preseason game in Philly too."
"Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will likely split that game, probably in that order, and they can both gain some ground in the competition. I just think it needs to end sooner than later to get the starter ready to play."
The Browns will hold their first full-squad training camp practice on Wednesday ahead of their first open practice on Friday.
Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Entering First NFL Training Camp
Sanders spent his final two college seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes before landing with the Browns in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft. Two rounds earlier, Cleveland selected Gabriel, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist with the Oregon Ducks during his final college season.
Because Gabriel was picked two rounds ahead of Sanders, some believe the former Oregon star has the advantage. Others remain confident that Sanders is the most talented quarterback in the room despite his surprising NFL Draft fall.
Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett Leaning On Experience
At age 40, Flacco's NFL experience is rivaled only by that of new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The former Baltimore Ravens star is entering his 18th NFL season and his second with the Browns. Does Flacco still have enough left in the tank to win Cleveland's starting job?
Entering his fourth season in the league, Pickett owns 25 career starts but has largely been inconsistent. His career passing numbers include 4,765 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. After two seasons with the Steelers, Pickett served as a backup quarterback for the Super Bowl-winning Eagles last year.
Cleveland Browns Preseason Schedule
Aug. 8: At Carolina Panthers
Aug. 16: At Philadelphia Eagles
Aug. 23: Vs. Los Angeles Rams