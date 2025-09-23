Coach Prime Shares Biggest Key To Kaidon Salter's Colorado Buffaloes Emergence
BOULDER — Kaidon Salter looked like a different quarterback against the Wyoming Cowboys than he did just three weeks prior against Georgia Tech.
Although he was facing a much weaker Wyoming defense, the Colorado Buffaloes' seemingly solidified starter played with more confidence and showed coach Deion Sanders what he needed to see at quarterback: leadership and consistency. Salter accounted for nearly 400 passing and rushing yards combined while leading five touchdown drives in a 37-20 victory.
After briefly losing his starting job to Ryan Staub, Salter figures to be the man under center against the BYU Cougars this weekend and beyond.
What Changed For Kaidon Salter?
Salter didn't perform poorly in his first two starts against Georgia Tech and Delaware, but he certainly stepped his game up a notch in Colorado's final nonconference game this past weekend. From coach Deion Sanders' perspective, the veteran quarterback's success came down to trusting his instincts and abilities.
"Certainty," Sanders attributed to Salter's success. "If you're gonna run, run. If you're gonna throw, throw. Certainty, not (thinking), 'I don't know what I'm going to do.' Running with a confidence like I'm running. Not running, I'm going to get hit. He made up his mind to do what he needed to do, and he did it."
Sanders added that he's now looking for Salter to continue displaying his more certain approach.
"We're hoping that we have a consistency in not just Kaidon, but everyone," Sanders said. "Do it with everything you've got. I think you've just seen a kid hit another switch and say, 'I gotta get this together, and I gotta play up to my ability.'"
Kaidon Salter's Improved Leadership
Earlier in Sanders' Tuesday press conference, he was asked about Salter lifting the spirits of running back Micah Welch after a second-half fumble.
"That's the thing that we want," Sanders said. "That's the thing that we desire, that's the thing that ain't too many people make light of, but those are the things that a quarterback is expected to do. Those are the things that we're happy that we see; we're elated that we see.
"It goes a long way with your teammates when they see in a time of disparity, that you're able to pick that guy up and place him back. Because guess what? Two backs (Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor) went down, and we needed (Welch) to get back in the game and do his thing."
MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming Cowboys
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Statement Performance In Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming
MORE: Deion Sanders Keeps Standard High As Colorado Buffaloes Hold Off Wyoming Cowboys
Looking Ahead To BYU
Salter and the 2-0 Buffs will face a more difficult challenge this weekend against the 3-0 BYU Cougars, who beat Colorado in last season's Alamo Bowl.
"We just got to go out there and have a great practice this week," Salter said. "We play BYU next week (Saturday) and got to keep moving forward. We got to go out there, practice hard, practice how you play."