Coach Prime Shares Biggest Key To Kaidon Salter's Colorado Buffaloes Emergence

Quarterback Kaidon Salter's newfound "certainty" made all the difference in his strong performance against the Wyoming Cowboys, according to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. The Buffs have now seemingly found a solidified starter under center.

Jack Carlough

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Kaidon Salter looked like a different quarterback against the Wyoming Cowboys than he did just three weeks prior against Georgia Tech.

Although he was facing a much weaker Wyoming defense, the Colorado Buffaloes' seemingly solidified starter played with more confidence and showed coach Deion Sanders what he needed to see at quarterback: leadership and consistency. Salter accounted for nearly 400 passing and rushing yards combined while leading five touchdown drives in a 37-20 victory.

After briefly losing his starting job to Ryan Staub, Salter figures to be the man under center against the BYU Cougars this weekend and beyond.

What Changed For Kaidon Salter?

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter didn't perform poorly in his first two starts against Georgia Tech and Delaware, but he certainly stepped his game up a notch in Colorado's final nonconference game this past weekend. From coach Deion Sanders' perspective, the veteran quarterback's success came down to trusting his instincts and abilities.

"Certainty," Sanders attributed to Salter's success. "If you're gonna run, run. If you're gonna throw, throw. Certainty, not (thinking), 'I don't know what I'm going to do.' Running with a confidence like I'm running. Not running, I'm going to get hit. He made up his mind to do what he needed to do, and he did it."

Sanders added that he's now looking for Salter to continue displaying his more certain approach.

"We're hoping that we have a consistency in not just Kaidon, but everyone," Sanders said. "Do it with everything you've got. I think you've just seen a kid hit another switch and say, 'I gotta get this together, and I gotta play up to my ability.'"

Kaidon Salter's Improved Leadership

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Earlier in Sanders' Tuesday press conference, he was asked about Salter lifting the spirits of running back Micah Welch after a second-half fumble.

"That's the thing that we want," Sanders said. "That's the thing that we desire, that's the thing that ain't too many people make light of, but those are the things that a quarterback is expected to do. Those are the things that we're happy that we see; we're elated that we see.

"It goes a long way with your teammates when they see in a time of disparity, that you're able to pick that guy up and place him back. Because guess what? Two backs (Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor) went down, and we needed (Welch) to get back in the game and do his thing."

Looking Ahead To BYU

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) congratulates wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) following a touchdown in the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter and the 2-0 Buffs will face a more difficult challenge this weekend against the 3-0 BYU Cougars, who beat Colorado in last season's Alamo Bowl.

"We just got to go out there and have a great practice this week," Salter said. "We play BYU next week (Saturday) and got to keep moving forward. We got to go out there, practice hard, practice how you play."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

