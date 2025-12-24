Travis Hunter Goes From Colorado Hero to Denver Villain

The scene felt straight out of a wrestling storyline. The hometown crowd at Empower Field was furious over calls that didn’t go Denver’s way. Chants echoed through the stadium. Tempers boiled. And in the middle of it all, wearing street clothes and a grin, Travis Hunter raised his hands and bounced to the rhythm of the outrage.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances following his third quarter touchdown reception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A year ago, Hunter was one of the Colorado Buffaloes' most beloved athletes, a symbol of hope and swagger during the rise of Deion Sanders. On Sunday, he was something else entirely: the heel in enemy territory.

From Boulder’s Golden Child to Denver’s New Villain

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

For two seasons, Hunter was Colorado royalty. He wasn’t just a two-way star — he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders helped build a new identity for the CU program. Fans adored him not only for his highlight-reel plays but for the personality, competitiveness, and joy he brought to the field every Saturday.

While the rest of the nation saw a unicorn, Boulder saw family.

That’s why Sunday’s moment hit differently. Watching Hunter smile and hype up the chant from Broncos fans upset about the officiating was the first time many in Colorado had ever seen him cast as the villain.

It wasn’t malicious or personal. It was theatrical. But for fans who fell in love with Hunter during his time at CU, seeing him embrace the noise from his suite window was a surreal reminder that the kid who electrified Folsom Field has moved on to the next chapter of his football career.

Why Broncos Fans Should Be Worried: This Is Only the Beginning

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Denver Broncos fan reacts during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sunday’s moment was playful, but the next time Jacksonville and Denver square off, it could be costly for the Broncos.

Hunter hasn’t played since tearing his LCL, yet he’s already leaving an imprint in Denver. When he returns, he’ll bring back the traits that defined his Colorado run: elite ball skills, lockdown coverage, explosive open-field ability, and a flair for big-moment plays that can ignite a stadium — or drain the energy out of one.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Broncos fans who were already frustrated with the officiating and the outcome, adding a healthy Travis Hunter into the mix could turn irritation into something much closer to dread.

The same instincts that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a Heisman Trophy winner at Colorado will eventually be lining up against Denver, and the same fearless swagger that captivated Boulder will be aimed directly at the Broncos.

A Beloved Buff, a Budding Rival

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) signs autographs before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter didn’t play a snap on Sunday, but he didn’t need to. The Jaguars won, and he still managed to become part of the storyline.

For Colorado fans, it was a reminder of what made him so special — a star whose charisma follows him anywhere. For Broncos fans, it was a preview of something far more serious. Because if a playful moment above the field irritated the home crowd, imagine what happens when No. 12 lines up on the opposite sideline with the game on the line.

The moment Travis Hunter put on Jacksonville teal, his relationship with Colorado changed forever. His energy, his confidence, his on-field bravado — traits once adored in Boulder — now belong to Duval.

And as long as the Broncos are in the Jaguars’ path, Hunter will be more than just a tease from the suite. He’ll be the problem Denver never saw coming.