Why Travis Hunter’s Colorado Role Can’t Be Recreated In Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars put former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter on injured reserve after he suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice on Thursday.
Hunter will miss at least four weeks, and his season could be over. The good news is his ACL is fine.
The timing is tricky as just a week after his breakout game against the Los Angeles Rams, where he caught eight passes for 101 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown.
Now, the question is whether playing both offense and defense contributed to the injury. Hunter is close to being one of the NFL’s rare two-way players, but this shows how tough that can be at the pro level.
His talent is undeniable, but the Jaguars may have to decide if versatility is worth the risk. Even top athletes have limits, and the NFL isn’t always the place to test them.
Travis Hunter's Body Is Sending A Message To The Jaguars
That sounds wonderful in theory, but the idea of Travis Hunter playing both ways in the NFL is simply not sustainable. His body is already getting pushed hard, as he played 87 percent of the offensive snaps against the Rams in London, and that kind of usage adds up in a hurry.
His body finally gave out with little time to recover between games and practices. The non-contact knee injury wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been, but it’s a clear warning sign.
The Jaguars need to move on from the two-way experiment that worked for Hunter at Colorado under coach Deion Sanders. His biggest impact has come at wide receiver, and Jacksonville coach Liam Coen needs to keep him there.
Hunter was versatile in college, but this is a different grind at the NFL level. The speed, physicality, and schedule wear players down fast. If Jacksonville wants to maximize him, they have to protect him from himself.
Copying Colorado’s Playbook Could Unlock Travis Hunter in Jacksonville
Coen and the Jaguars’ coaching staff have limited Hunter for much of his rookie season. Even after a potentially season-ending knee injury, it’s still unclear what his role will be next year.
Is Hunter a wide receiver, a cornerback, or both? What made him special at Colorado was that "Coach Prime" and his staff trusted him to do what he thought was best for the team.
That freedom allowed him to excel as a true two-way player and earned him a Heisman Trophy.
Jacksonville hasn’t given him that same leeway yet. But if they can find a way to let Hunter use the freedom he had at Colorado while adjusting to the NFL’s speed, he could still show why he was such a force in college.
Hunter has the talent to make big plays on both offense and defense at the pro level, but the Jaguars need to strike the right balance to get the most out of him. Considering what they gave up to acquire him, getting it right isn’t just optional; it’s necessary.