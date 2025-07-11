Why Elite Recruit D'Montae Tims Committed To Colorado Buffaloes Over Miami, Georgia?
The Colorado Buffaloes appear to have some momentum on the recruiting trail with three-star defensive back recruit D'Montae Tims committing to Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes on Thursday, July 10. Tims was originally scheduled to reveal his commitment on July 5, but he took a few extra days to decide.
The Buffs' newest verbal pledge originally committed to the Missouri Tigers after an unofficial visit in April, but he de-committed and re-opened his recruitment on May 8. After taking official visits to Colorado, Missouri, Louisville, and Vanderbilt, the elite safety prospect joined the Buffaloes' 2026 recruiting class.
A product of Florida, Tims held offers from a number of programs, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Wisconsin Badgers, and Indiana Hoosiers, but the defensive back recruit was reportedly deciding between a final two of Colorado and Louisville, according to DNVR's Scott Procter. What made Tims choose Colorado over recruiting powerhouses like Miami and Georgia?
Earlier in his recruitment, Tims spoke to Rivals' John Garcia Jr. about Colorado, revealing the importance of Sanders in his consideration of the Buffaloes.
“Colorado just separated from everybody else by how real and consistent they were with me. From the jump, they showed me how much I was needed, how I fit their vision, and that they could really develop me into the player and man I wanna be," Tims told Rivals.
“It’s special, for real. Being committed to Coach Prime is different because you know you’re learning from one of the greatest to ever do it. He’s more than just a coach, he’s somebody who’s been where I’m trying to go and he keeps it real with you while still pushing you to be great," Tims continued.
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
The Buffaloes coaching staff is filled with NFL experience with "Coach Prime's" resume as a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back perhaps being the most important. Tims joins four-star safety Preston Ashley and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams as the third defensive back to commit to Colorado in the class of 2026.
Tims was the second recruit to announce his decision to Colorado on Thursday after three-star offensive lineman Carson Crawford revealed his commitment to the Buffs.
Much had been made about Colorado seemingly struggling to recruit, especially with "Coach Prime" being away from campus while dealing with an unspecified health issue. However, the Buffaloes have landed four commitments in the month of July alone.
With Tims and Crawford joining the fold, Colorado now has the No. 88 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports' rankings, with only eight verbal commitments. The Buffaloes have the No. 16 class in the Big 12, but every other school in the conference has at least 10 commitments.
Although Sanders and company are expected to continue recruiting high school prospects, the Buffaloes have been quite active in the transfer portal under the leadership of "Coach Prime." According to 247Sports, Colorado's incoming transfer class has 33 players and is ranked No. 19 in the nation.