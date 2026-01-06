What Colorado Is Getting In New Mexico State Transfer Linebacker Tyler Martinez

The Colorado Buffaloes' linebacker room received some love on Tuesday with a pair of transfer portal commitments.

Former Bowling Green standout Gideon Lampron revealed his pledge first at about 9 a.m. MT, followed by New Mexico State transfer Tyler Martinez about three hours later. Both were captains and all-conference players at their respective former schools, although Martinez is coming off a 2025 season that was cut short due to injury.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) tackles Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Looking closer at Martinez, the Buffs are getting a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker who led New Mexico State with 96 total tackles in 2024. Martinez also totaled 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two passes defended in his first two seasons (2023-24) at New Mexico State before playing in only four games this past year.

An unranked prospect from Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Martinez began his career at the junior college level, recording 83 total tackles at the New Mexico Military Institute in 2022 before transferring to NMSU.

Both linebackers who committed to Colorado today - Gideon Lampron of Bowling Green and Tyler Martinez of New Mexico State - were captains at their previous school. I've heard great things about both of them today. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) January 6, 2026

Martinez's physicality and leadership skills should both help Colorado's defense bounce back after a difficult 2025 season. Outside of safety Tawfiq Byard, who's now at Texas A&M, the Buffs struggled to find true leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

Potential Role At Colorado

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) defends in coverage as Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) blocks during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Like most other position groups, it's still too early to predict where Martinez will fit into things at inside linebacker. Martinez, Lampron and Immanuel Ezeogu (James Madison) represent coach Deion Sanders' three transfer portal additions, but Colorado is also welcoming three freshmen in Carson Crawford, Rodney Colton Jr. and Colby Johnson.

With Kylan Salter being the only scholarship returner in new linebackers coach Chris Marve's room, Martinez and Lampron are currently the two most likely starters. However, further roster changes are expected.

Buff Nation, LETS DO IT🦬‼️ pic.twitter.com/MrRUT72dcv — Tyler Martinez (@tvler_1) January 6, 2026

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) sacks North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Martinez marks Colorado's 15th transfer portal commit since Saturday

Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)

Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)

EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)

EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)

Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)

EDGE Balansama Kamara (Albany)

Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)

Safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State)

EDGE Toby Anene (North Dakota State)

EDGE Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)

Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)

Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane)

Linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green)

Linebacker Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State)

According to 247Sports, Colorado's transfer portal class ranks No. 15 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference. Penn State holds the nation's top transfer class with 23 commits, including former Colorado defensive end Alexander McPherson.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Buffs still need ample help at multiple position groups, namely, cornerback and on the interior offensive line. Plus, Colorado still needs a placekicker and a quarterback to back up projected starter Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

The transfer portal opened last Friday and will close Jan. 16.